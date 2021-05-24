Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Boston Scientific And Deutsche Bank

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) and Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB).

Around 6,000 contracts of the June $45 calls were traded in Boston Scientific, on Monday, when the stock was trading at $42.60. Buyers paid around 30 cents for these calls. There was also some activity in the July $45 calls, said Najarian. Options traders were active in the name last week as well. There was a purchase of 5,000 contracts of the June 44 calls in Boston Scientific last week.

Deutsche Bank has just hit 52-week high and options traders are buying the September $15 calls. A little over 8,000 contracts were traded and traders were paying between $1.10 and $1.15 for them. It looks like buyers are playing for a breakout, said Najarian.