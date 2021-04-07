 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Advanced Micro Devices

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 7:36am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said calls outpaced puts by about three to one in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday and the most active options were the $82 strike calls that expire on Friday.

Over 18,000 contracts of the April $82 calls were traded for around a dollar, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $83 or 1.92% above the closing price on Tuesday.

AMD and Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) are holding a special shareholder meeting on Wednesday as they are looking to finalize the $35 billion deal.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

