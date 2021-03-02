 Skip to main content

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In VIXY

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 8:20am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that calls significantly outpaced puts in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS: VIXY) on Monday.

The most active options were the March $17 calls and they were trading for 35 cents. The trade breaks even at $17.35 or more than 40% above the ETF's closing price on Monday. Khouw also noticed call purchases in VIX and ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSE: TBT). This combined activity could mean that people are using the current rally as an opportunity to put some hedges on, said Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

