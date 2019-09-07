Market Overview

Mike Khouw's Lululemon Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2019 2:52pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw suggested a bullish options trade in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU). The stock traded sharply higher on better-than-expected earnings results and a strong full-year outlook.

Khouw thinks that traders who missed the move should use options to make a bullish bet. He thinks it would be a good idea to sell the Dec. $185 put for $8, buy the Dec. $200 call for $17 and sell the Dec. $220 call for $9. The trade breaks even at $200 and it can maximally make $20. If the stock trades below $185 at the December expiration, Khouw would have to buy the stock and pay $185 for it.

