Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carter Worth's Goldman Sachs Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2018 7:21am   Comments
Share:
Related GS
Goldman Sachs Faces Criminal Charges From Malaysia Over 1MDB Scandal
Plaid, The Middleman Between Banks And Fintech Startups, Raises $250M
Malaysia details Goldman criminal charges (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money", Carter Worth spoke about Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

He noticed it's significantly underperforming the KBW Bank Index, which is up 22 percent since 2016, while Goldman Sachs is down around 4 percent. Worth said the banks have not returned to the pre-election values, while Goldman Sachs has. He thinks that the banks have more room on the downside and he expects to see a bounce in Goldman Sachs.

Worth showed on the chart that the stock is currently trading at its long-term trendline and he wants to make a bet that it's going to bounce off the trendline.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Fast MoneyOptions Markets Media

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GS)

Goldman Sachs Faces Criminal Charges From Malaysia Over 1MDB Scandal
Plaid, The Middleman Between Banks And Fintech Startups, Raises $250M
New Addition To Even Financial Leadership Looks To Make API Expansion A Priority
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018
After A Brutal Autumn, Futures Traders Await Crude's Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Meeting