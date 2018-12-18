On CNBC's "Fast Money", Carter Worth spoke about Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

He noticed it's significantly underperforming the KBW Bank Index, which is up 22 percent since 2016, while Goldman Sachs is down around 4 percent. Worth said the banks have not returned to the pre-election values, while Goldman Sachs has. He thinks that the banks have more room on the downside and he expects to see a bounce in Goldman Sachs.

Worth showed on the chart that the stock is currently trading at its long-term trendline and he wants to make a bet that it's going to bounce off the trendline.