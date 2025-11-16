Trump's $2,000 Dividend Check Plan, $200 Billion Trade Deal And More: This Week In Economy

Another weekend has passed, and it’s time to catch up on the most significant stories that emerged over the past few days. Here’s a quick recap of the key events that unfolded over the weekend.

Trump’s $2,000 Dividend Check Plan

President Donald Trump‘s proposed $2,000 “tariff dividend” could have a hefty price tag, according to top budget analysts. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) estimates that the plan would cost about $600 billion annually, which is approximately twice the amount Trump’s new tariffs are expected to generate. Over a decade, this could add about $6 trillion to federal deficits.

Trump Admin’s Decision Not To Release CPI, Jobs Report

Economist Mohamed El-Erian has voiced concerns regarding the Trump administration’s choice not to publish the October Consumer Price Index and U.S. jobs report. He argues that this decision is likely to fuel public suspicion, leaving markets and policymakers without authoritative data sources to reflect the true state of the economy.

Trump Unveils $200 Billion Trade Deal With Switzerland And Liechtenstein

President Donald Trump has revealed a framework for a trade deal with Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The deal aims to eliminate the $38.5 billion goods trade deficit by 2028 and secure pledges for at least $200 billion in U.S. investment. This comes after Trump’s imposition of 39% tariffs on Swiss imports in August.

S&P 500 Headed To 9,000 By 2030–But The Real Boom Is Overseas

Goldman Sachs has predicted strong returns for U.S. stocks over the next decade but points to even stronger gains brewing overseas. The investment bank projects the S&P 500 to reach 9,000 by 2030 and 11,100 by 2035, with the biggest gains expected in faster-growing emerging markets.

No Official Jobs Data, But Unofficial Data Is Unambiguously Discouraging

With the government shutdown entering its second month, comprehensive economic survey data from federal agencies like the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is still unavailable. However, private agencies that also track and regularly publish various economic data confirm that the labor market continues to cool, increasing the risk of the economy tipping into recession.

