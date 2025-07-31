U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Canada’s decision to back statehood for Palestine, warning that this move could jeopardize trade negotiations between the two countries.

What Happened: The U.S. President expressed his disapproval of Canada’s recent announcement regarding the recognition of a Palestinian state. Trump took to Truth Social to voice his concerns, stating, “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada plans to recognize a Palestinian state in September, making it the third G7 country, after the UK and France, to declare such intentions in recent days, reported BBC.

Carney’s decision depends on democratic reforms, including the Palestinian Authority conducting elections next year without Hamas participation. Formal recognition of the State of Palestine is anticipated at the upcoming UN General Assembly. He stated, “The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable and it is rapidly deteriorating.”

Carney also disclosed that he had spoken with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas earlier on Wednesday regarding the announcement.

Why It Matters: This move comes at a time when U.S.-Canada trade relations are already strained. Earlier this month, President Trump indicated that the U.S. might abandon trade negotiations with Canada, hinting that tariffs might be the outcome.

Canada had responded to Trump’s 50% steel tariffs with a $1 billion rescue plan and a new quota system, as reported. The U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned that August 1 would be the "hard deadline" for countries that haven't yet signed a trade deal with the U.S. to start paying the tariffs.

Meanwhile, Trump during his Scotland visit admitted to “real starvation” in Gaza and urged Israel to allow in “every ounce of food.” The U.S. President faces mounting pressure to act as the humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza, where dozens have died of hunger amid an Israeli blockade that has severely restricted aid, according to the UN and other groups, reported BBC.

