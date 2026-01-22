BitGo Set For Wall Street Debut Today: All About First Crypto IPO Of 2026

BitGo Holdings Inc. is set for its Wall Street debut on Thursday, becoming the first cryptocurrency company to IPO this year.

Details Of The IPO

The cryptocurrency custodian firm will list shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "BTGO."

BitGo will offer 11,026,365 shares of Class A common stock, while its existing shareholders will offer 795,230 shares of Class A common stock, at $18 per share. The company stands to raise $198.47 from the offering

On the completion of the offering, BitGo will have 115,559,776 shares outstanding, including 8,855,382 shares of Class B common stock, valuing the company at $2.08 billion.

Unpacking BitGo’s Trajectory

Founded in 2013 by former Google engineer Mike Belshe, BitGo offers regulated custody, wallets, staking, trading, lending, financing, and settlement for thousands of tokens across multiple blockchains. The California-based firm claims to have $104 billion in assets under custody for institutions, exchanges and retail investors.

BitGo also operates BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association (N.A.), a federally chartered bank approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

According to an SEC filing, BitGo reported $10 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2025, with a net profit of $35.3 million. The company reported total revenues of $2.5 billion, $926.3 million, and $3.1 billion in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.

Cryptocurrency behemoth Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY) expressed interest in acquiring BitGo in 2021 but terminated the deal later, leading to legal flashpoints between the two entities.

Photo courtesy: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com