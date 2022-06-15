Turning Cow Manure Into Energy: ESG Opportunities For Everyone

It Seems ESG Meshes Well in the Crypto Space

Searching for the most efficient way to generate energy is a hot topic of conversation, bringing ideas out of the woodwork seemingly every day. However, did you know that turning organic waste like cow manure into energy is not only possible, but rather a smart and efficient move?

This method of generating renewable energy is just one of many ESG opportunities that might catch your ear as an investor. Learning more about this topic might well inspire you to add more ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investments to your portfolio.

Turning Methane Into Energy

Technically, dairy farmers are not harvesting cow poop to make energy so much as they are using the methane that’s held inside the manure. (This cancels any images of Biff Tannen crashing into a manure truck in your favorite ‘Back to the Future’ movie.)

Instead, utilizing methane from cow manure has allowed companies like Sustainable Conservation to put a “cow-powered” truck on the road. There are definitive reports on the use of biomethane as automotive fuel, how partnerships with dairy farms can work, and how diesel engines can be converted to compresses or renewable natural gas engines. It’s ready to go, and every time an ESG-style business like this comes around, you need to take a look.

Transforming Greenhouse Gasses

In the process of turning cow manure into vehicle fuel, greenhouse gasses are pulled out of the atmosphere. The methane is first extracted from cow manure for the sole purpose of generating vehicle fuel. Once that fuel is used to power a vehicle, it’s combusted and no longer ready to float up into the atmosphere.

Instead of the herd floating greenhouse gasses into the air, they’re powering vehicles.

Moreover, vehicles powered by biomethane aren’t using traditional diesel or unleaded fuel. In turn, those vehicles aren’t generating greenhouse gasses that would’ve otherwise been generated every mile, every day.

Plus, biogasses can be used to generate renewable electricity to power electronics, businesses or homes. These firms might even create renewable natural gas that could be used in power plants, furnaces, etc.

What Does Turning Cow Poop Into Energy Mean for Investors?

ESG-focused businesses put you on the right side of history and ensure that your investments are going to the right places. In short, you’re making the world a better place.

While this doesn’t always mean you’re investing in a company that turns cow poop into energy for trucks, it does mean that you’re investing in innovation, in companies that take the environment seriously, and businesses that are constantly improving.

ESG Opportunities in the Crypto Space

ESG opportunities in the crypto space are even more important because cryptocurrency trading, NFTs and mining are energy-intensive projects. The social conversation has turned to people freezing in their homes because crypto companies use too much energy or Bitcoin miners shutting down power grids.

Looking into ESG opportunities ensures that you are supporting brands that can truly transform the crypto space. Just like cow manure can transform greenhouse gasses into essential fuels, investments in ESG-focused crypto brands may well inspire other firms to go as green as they can.

You can feel good knowing you’ve made the best investment for the planet, and you can even share these ESG opportunities with those who are reluctant to invest in crypto because of its public perception concerning energy use.

Can Blockchain Technology Reduce Energy Use

Remember not to conflate blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Yes, cryptocurrencies run on blockchain networks, but the blockchain can be used to improve energy grids, reduce the energy use of central payment systems, etc.

Therefore, supporting the crypto space and helping propel it forward ensures that advanced technologies make their way into the hands of those who need them most—even those far outside the crypto space.

INX’s ESG Push

INX Digital Inc. (NMLS 2094630), a company with a mission to bring regulated digital asset opportunities to all investors. The firm is opening up to more listings that come from ESG game changers, companies that take this sort of thing seriously. It’s important to use INX’s tools to invest in such important principles, making moves that are best for the planet, your portfolio and your neighbor. No, you might not be investing in biomethane, but you can make the next best investment that pushes the economy closer to all-renewable energy use.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.