What's Behind Aurelion Stock's 25% Surge In Pre-Market Trading?

Aurelion Inc. (NASDAQ:AURE) shares jumped 25.24% to $0.32 in pre-market trading on Thursday following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing disclosing Tether's strategic investment.

On Wednesday, AURE closed at $0.26, up 4.27%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Tether Acquires 21.5% Stake

Tether Global Investments Fund and its subsidiary Tether Investments purchased 41.67 million Class A shares, along with 20.83 million Series A-1 warrants and 20.83 million Series A-2 warrants, for a total of $15 million, according to a Wednesday SEC filing.

The investment represents a 21.5% stake in the company's outstanding Class A shares, based on 193.47 million shares reported as of Dec. 31, 2025.

The filing states the investors acquired the interests with the intent to exercise control of the issuer.

Part Of $100 Million Financing Package

The investment is part of Aurelion's $100 million private placement, which was announced in October 2025.

The Hong Kong-based digital asset treasury company announced plans to implement a Tether Gold (XAUt) treasury strategy, using the gold-backed digital asset as its primary reserve asset.

The reporting parties, including Tether Global Investments Fund, Tether Investments, and Giancarlo Devasini, who holds over 50% of Tether Global Investments Fund, control 1.28% of Aurelion's voting power under the company's dual-class structure, where Class B shares carry 50 votes each.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Aurelion's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.37.

With a market capitalization of $88.83 million, the company has traded in a 52-week range of $0.23 to $2.70. Over the past 12 months, Aurelion Inc. shares have dropped 84.32%, reflecting a sustained downtrend.

This steep decline and low positioning highlight significant pressure on the stock, suggesting that traders should approach any potential recovery cautiously.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that AURE has a negative price trend across all time frames.

