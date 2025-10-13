Prestige Wealth Raises $150 Million To Back Treasury With Tether Gold

Hong Kong-based wealth management and advisory firm Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) has signed and closed approximately $150 million in financing for its Aurelion Treasury initiative, which it says will establish the first Tether Gold-backed treasury by a NASDAQ-listed company.

The latest move merges the security of gold with the efficiency of blockchain-based assets.

The Funding Details

The deal includes about $100 million in PIPE (private investment in public equity), which is to come mainly from Antalpha Platform Holding Company (NASDAQ:ANTA). Other investors include Tether Group and Kiara Capital Holding Limited. The agreement also has a three-year $50 million senior debt facility.

"This partnership is more than financial partnership, it's a bridge between the traditional capital markets and the new digital asset economy," the company said in its statement.

Tokenized Real Assets Capturing Gold's Rally

Tether's participation underscores growing institutional confidence in gold-backed digital assets, amid macro uncertainty. Meanwhile, gold has been on a historic upswing, crossing the $4,000 per ounce mark on Friday, amid global economic uncertainty and sustained inflationary pressures. Prestige Wealth's adoption of XAUT directly taps into this momentum. The integration not only gives the company a unique hedge against volatility but also aligns it with a multi-trillion-dollar asset class.

Tokenized Treasury Management

Prestige Wealth is soon to be renamed Aurelion Inc. with a new ticker symbol on NASDAQ: AURE. The proceeds from the latest financing will fund the company's transformation into Aurelion Inc., a financial platform focused on asset-backed innovation and decentralized infrastructure.

The partnership strengthens Prestige Wealth's market credibility and gives it a first-mover advantage in integrating tokenized gold reserves into a publicly listed treasury model. It also places Prestige Wealth among the first NASDAQ-listed companies to adopt a gold-backed stablecoin as part of its asset strategy, along with Streamex Corp (NASDAQ:STEX).

For Tether Group, the world's largest stablecoin issuer, this collaboration extends the real-world utility of its gold-backed token, Tether Gold (XAUT). It marks a milestone in the adoption of XAUT beyond the crypto trading ecosystem into regulated, institutional-grade environments.

Price Action: Shares of Prestige Wealth had declined by 11.71% to 81 cents at the time of publication on Monday. The stock has rallied more than 50% over the past month.

Photo: Urbanscape on Shutterstock.com