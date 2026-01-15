What Sparked RF Industries' (RFIL) 21% After-Hours Rally?

RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) shares rose 20.94% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $8.72, following the company's fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report.

Q4 Results Show 23% Revenue Increase

The San Diego-based interconnect products manufacturer reported fourth-quarter net sales of $22.7 million, up 23% from $18.5 million a year earlier and 15% from $19.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

RF Industries also posted consolidated net income of $174,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a consolidated net loss of $238,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.1 million, or 20 cents per diluted share, compared with $394,000, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

RF Industries' gross profit margin reached 37%, up about 600 basis points from 31% in the same quarter of the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were $2.6 million, up from $908,000 a year earlier.

Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Performance

According to the company's press release, net sales for fiscal 2025 totaled $80.6 million, up 24% from $64.9 million in fiscal 2024, while net debt fell by $4.6 million year over year.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

RF Industries Ltd.'s Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 71.22.

With a market capitalization of $76.91 million, the company's shares have traded between a 52-week high of $9.56 and a 52-week low of $3.39.

RF Industries Ltd. shares have risen 75.43% over the past 12 months, reflecting a strong upward trend and indicating that the longer-term outlook remains bullish.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, RFIL closed on Wednesday at $7.21, up 8.26%.

RF Industries Ltd. stock is trading at 61.91% of its 52-week range, placing it closer to its highs and suggesting traders should watch for potential resistance near the upper end of that range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates RFIL stock has a positive price trend across all time frames.

