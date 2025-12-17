Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On Christmas?

Stock Market Holiday Schedule: Christmas 2025 & New Year's

Investors planning ahead for the 2025 holiday season should be aware of the upcoming stock market closures and shortened trading days.

Here is the specific breakdown for the major U.S. stock exchanges (NYSE and Nasdaq):

Christmas 2025 Schedule

Christmas Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025): The stock market will be open but will close early at 1:00 p.m. ET . Note: The bond market (SIFMA) will close at 2:00 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025): The stock market will be open but will close early . Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025): The stock market is closed on Christmas Day in observance of the federal holiday.

New Year's Holiday Schedule

New Year's Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025): Unlike Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve is a full trading day for the stock market. Traders can expect regular hours (9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET.) Exception: The bond market will close early at 2:00 p.m. ET.

(Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025): Unlike Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve is a for the stock market. Traders can expect regular hours (9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET.) New Year's Day (Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026): The stock market is closed on New Year's Day in observance of the start of the new year.

Stock Market 2025 Holiday Schedule

DATE HOLIDAY STOCK MARKET STATUS Dec. 24, 2025 Christmas Eve Early Close (1:00 p.m. ET) Dec. 25, 2025 Christmas Day Closed Dec. 31, 2025 New Year’s Eve Open (Regular Hours) Jan. 1, 2026 New Year’s Day Closed

