Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed On Christmas?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Stock Market Holiday Schedule: Christmas 2025 & New Year's
Investors planning ahead for the 2025 holiday season should be aware of the upcoming stock market closures and shortened trading days.
Here is the specific breakdown for the major U.S. stock exchanges (NYSE and Nasdaq):
Read Next— High Hopes: Pot Stocks Blaze As Trump Eyes Rescheduling
Christmas 2025 Schedule
- Christmas Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025): The stock market will be open but will close early at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Note: The bond market (SIFMA) will close at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025): The stock market is closed on Christmas Day in observance of the federal holiday.
New Year's Holiday Schedule
- New Year's Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025): Unlike Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve is a full trading day for the stock market. Traders can expect regular hours (9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET.)
- Exception: The bond market will close early at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- New Year's Day (Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026): The stock market is closed on New Year's Day in observance of the start of the new year.
Stock Market 2025 Holiday Schedule
|DATE
|HOLIDAY
|STOCK MARKET STATUS
|Dec. 24, 2025
|Christmas Eve
|Early Close (1:00 p.m. ET)
|Dec. 25, 2025
|Christmas Day
|Closed
|Dec. 31, 2025
|New Year’s Eve
|Open (Regular Hours)
|Jan. 1, 2026
|New Year’s Day
|Closed
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.