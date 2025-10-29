Teradyne Shares Jump Over 23% Pre-Market Amid Strong Q3 Results

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) rose 23.29% to $178.00 in premarket trading on Wednesday after posting third-quarter results following the market close on Tuesday.

TER closed Tuesday at $144.38, down 2.12%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Q3 Revenue, Earnings at High End of Guidance

The Massachusetts-based automated test equipment maker reported third-quarter revenue of $769 million, up from $737 million in the year-ago quarter and $652 million in the prior quarter.

Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income was $135.9 million, or 85 cents per diluted share, compared with 90 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Segment-wise revenue breakdown:

Segment Revenue (in million USD) Semiconductor Test 606 Product Test 88 Robotics 75

Semiconductor Test Exceeds Expectations

Greg Smith, CEO, said, “Our Semiconductor Test Group delivered third-quarter sales that exceeded expectations, driving company sales and profit to the high end of our Q3 guidance range. Growth was driven primarily by System-on-a-Chip (SOC) solutions for artificial intelligence applications and strong performance in memory.”

Q4 Guidance Shows Sequential Growth

Teradyne issued fourth-quarter guidance of $920 million to $1 billion in revenue.

Smith said, “Q4’25 sales are expected to increase 25% sequentially and 27% from Q4’24.” He added that non-GAAP net income is projected at $1.20 to $1.46 per diluted share.

CFO Transition Announced

In a separate press release the same day, Teradyne also announced that Michelle Turner will become chief financial officer effective Nov. 3, succeeding Sanjay Mehta, who will serve as an executive advisor before retiring in 2026.

Stock Performance

Teradyne shares are up 27.5% over the past year and have gained 92.79% over the past six months.

With a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, the stock has a 52-week range of $65.77 to $150.71.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings highlight TER has Momentum in 87th percentile. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

