Why Did Biodexa Pharmaceuticals' Stock Drop After-Hours Despite Big Gain During Regular Trading?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX) saw its stock fall 3.67% to $10.50 during after-hours trading on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, after closing the regular session at $10.90, up $3.19 or 41.37%, the stock of the biotech then dropped to $10.50 in after-hours trading.

Symposium Announcement at CGA-IGC Conference

On Monday, Biodexa announced it will host a breakfast symposium at the Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancer annual meeting, taking place in St. Louis from October 9-11.

The company shared a post about the event on their social media on Tuesday.

According to a company press release, Dr. Patrick Lynch, retired Professor of Medicine from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will speak on “FAP mechanisms and Chemoprevention Trial Issues.”

An interactive panel discussion will follow, featuring Dr. Sonia S. Kupfer, Professor of Medicine at the University of Chicago, and Dr. Paul E. Wise, Professor of Surgery at Washington University.

Phase 3 Serenta Trial Background

Dr. Gary Shangold, Chief Medical Officer of Biodexa, stated, “We are honored to convene this distinguished panel at such a prestigious scientific forum.” The company is moving forward with its Phase 3 Serenta trial of eRapa, a proprietary oral rapamycin formulation aimed at treating familial adenomatous polyposis.

Market Presence

Over the past year, the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals experienced a decline of 77.24%, followed by a 30.57% drop over the last six months. However, in a remarkable turnaround, it has surged 89.90% in the past month, showing signs of strong recovery and renewed investor interest.

Shares of the UK-based clinical-stage company has fluctuated widely this year, ranging from a low of $5.00 to a high of $108.90. It has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and an average daily trading volume of around 44,840 shares.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BDRX is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

