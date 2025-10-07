Spruce Biosciences (SPRB) Stock Jumps 30% After Hours Following Red Hot Rally On Monday: Here's Why

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) jumped to $175.00 during after-hours trading on Monday, up 34.20% or $44.60 from its closing price.

During regular trading hours, SPRB soared $121.58, marking a 1,378.46% gain and closing at $130.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

FDA Grants Breakthrough Designation

On October 6, Spruce Biosciences announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to its enzyme replacement therapy, tralesinidase alfa, for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB).

Spruce Biosciences Market Data

In the second quarter, SPRB reported a loss of $3.50 per share, beating analyst expectations of a $20.25 loss by 82.7%. It reported no revenue for the quarter, falling short of the estimated $200,000.

The next earnings report is scheduled for November 10.

Spruce Biosciences has delivered an exceptional stock performance, climbing 1,996.46% over the past six months and gaining 1,348.89% in just the last month.

Over the past year, shares have traded in a range of $5.85 to $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 million and an average daily trading volume of 11,170 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SPRB has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

