Why Is Actelis Networks Stock Surging 43% After Hours?

Actelis Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) saw its shares rise by 43.24% to $0.53 during after-hours trading on Thursday following the announcement of a new contract.

The contract value equals approximately 5.45% of the company’s current market capitalization.

Southern Europe Telecom Deal Drives Momentum

The networking solutions provider from Fremont, California, announced on Wednesday that it had secured around $0.3 million in orders for software and services from a major telecommunications carrier in Southern Europe, which is part of a global telecom group.

The contract will expand one of Actelis’ biggest global installations, which already supports thousands of network components used in business, government, and mobile backhaul services.

Cybersecurity Upgrades Central to Agreement

The order is centered around boosting cybersecurity for the Actelis’ MetaAssist Element Management Software and improving the security of its embedded software.

“This significant order for a long-standing customer reinforces the trust major telecommunications providers place in our technology and services,” Chairman and CEO Tuvia Barlev stated.

Market Context

According to the Benzinga Pro data, Actelis Networks closed at $0.37 on Thursday, marking an 8.19% gain for the day, although it’s down 73.76% year-to-date.

The peak of 2025 occurred on January 2, when the stock reached $1.74. Since then, it has dropped about 78.74%, closing at $0.37 on Thursday.

With a market capitalization of $5.50 million and average volume of 6.85 million shares, ASNS trades in a 52-week range of $0.33 to $1.78.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ASNS has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.