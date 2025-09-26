Trump's New Furniture Tariffs Sends RH Stock Down After Hours: What You Should Know

RH Inc. (NYSE: RH) shares are trending on Friday.

Check out the current price of RH stock here.

The shares of the home-furnishing company dropped 3.39% to $204.14 during after-hours trading on Thursday following President Donald Trump‘s tariff announcement targeting home furnishings.

Trump Announces New Furniture Tariffs

Trump revealed that the U.S. would impose a 30% tariff on upholstered furniture and a 50% tariff on bathroom vanities. In a post on Truth Social, he blamed the “massive influx” of these products from foreign countries as the reason behind the decision.

Tariff Implementation Timeline

All tariff measures will take effect on October 1. The announcement also includes a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks and a 50% tariff on kitchen cabinets.

See Also: Why Are Lexaria Bioscience Shares Soaring 45% After Hours?

RH Stock Performance Data

According to Benzinga Pro data, the Californian company closed at $211.30 on Thursday, down 0.62% for the regular session. The stock has fallen 46.31% year-to-date with a 52-week range of $123.03-$457.26. Its market capitalization stands at $3.96 billion with a price to earnings ratio of 39.30.

RH reached its peak for 2025 at $454.52 on January 2. Yesterday, it closed at $211.30, showing a 53.51% decline.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that RH is experiencing medium-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Sheila Say on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.