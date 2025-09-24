Aqua Metals Stock Jumps Over 35% After Hours Amid CEO Stock Award Disclosure

Aqua Metals Inc. AQMS shares surged 35.8% to $5.50 during after-hours trading on Tuesday, following disclosure of insider stock transactions by CEO Stephen Cotton.

SEC Filing Reveals Stock Award Details

On Tuesday, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 4 filing revealed that Cotton was granted 11,250 fully vested common shares on September 19 as part of a stock award, with no purchase price, bringing his total holdings to 115,369 shares. The filing also noted that Cotton sold 4,765 of those shares at $4.12 each to cover the taxes due on the award.

CEO’s Current Holdings

Following these transactions, Cotton now beneficially owns 110,604 shares directly. The filing notes an additional 76,057 shares underlying restricted stock units (RSUs) that remain unvested and non-deliverable.

Market Context and Volatility

The battery recycling company has experienced extreme volatility over the past year, trading between $3.37 and $39.76. It has a current market capitalization of $5.65 million and average daily volume of 46,080 shares.

Technical Analysis

The Nevada-based company has lost 89.39% over the past year. On September 27, 2024, it reached its 1-year peak at $39.44, but yesterday’s closing price was just $4.05. The drop from the peak to yesterday’s close represents a loss of 89.73%.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, AQMS closed at $4.05 on Tuesday.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that Aqua Metals has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

