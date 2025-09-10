Trump Media Pushes Into Finance With 'America First' ETF Lineup

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT announced Wednesday that its fintech arm and streaming division are moving deeper into financial products with the filing of five new exchange-traded funds ETFs built around “America First” themes.

The ETFs reflect a broader push to expand beyond social media and digital assets.

The filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Yorkville America Equities lays the groundwork for the new investment vehicles, which will be branded as the Truth Social Funds.

The move builds on digital asset ETF applications submitted earlier this year.

Expanding ETF Lineup

The lineup comprises five funds: Truth Social American Icons ETF; Truth Social American Security & Defense ETF; Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF; Truth Social American Energy Security ETF; and Truth Social American Red State REITs ETF. Each fund will use screening criteria meant to align with the Truth Social brand and its stated “America First” vision.

Yorkville America Equities, an affiliate of Yorkville America, will act as sponsor and registered investment advisor.

The 1792 Exchange is partnering on the screening framework intended to support the group’s political and cultural positioning.

Pending regulatory approval, shares are slated to list on NYSE Arca.

The ETFs are targeted to debut later this year and be available through mainstream brokerages and investing platforms. The company said no securities will be offered until all regulatory requirements are satisfied.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading lower by 0.3% to $16.85 at last check on Wednesday.

