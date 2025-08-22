Trouble Ahead for Alcon Shares

Alcon Inc. ALC is showing clear signs of weakness on its weekly chart. The stock has entered Phase 8 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle, and a critical breakdown from its Cakra formation has triggered what the framework calls a Move of Pralay, a bearish development that often carries multi-year implications.

Alcon's Cakra Breakdown

In the Adhishthana framework, Phases 4 through 8 typically form the Cakra, a bullish arc structure that consolidates momentum before breaking out in Phase 9. That breakout normally signals the start of the powerful Adhishthana Himalayan formation.

Fig.1 Alcon Inc. Cakra Breakdown Weekly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Alcon, however, failed to follow the bullish path. As the stock entered Phase 8, it broke below its Cakra instead of holding support. According to the principles, when a stock breaks its Cakra on the downside, it sets off a Move of Pralay, a sharp bearish move that rarely reverses quickly.

"When the underlying breaks the Cākra on the flip side, it typically draws consolidation up to the Guna Triads. The movement after the break is highly significant, and the selling momentum is extremely strong. Such a move shall be called the Move of Pralayā."

— Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy

The impact was immediate. Once the lower boundary of the Cakra was broken, Alcon collapsed by nearly 12%, and the downward momentum is far from over.

What Lies Ahead for Alcon Inc.

With the Pralay move now underway, Alcon's weakness is likely to persist for years. The Guna Triads, the next structurally significant checkpoint in the Adhishthana cycle, do not begin until April 2029. Until then, the stock is likely to remain in a prolonged phase of underperformance.

Investor Outlook

The recent 12% breakdown may only be the start of a deeper decline. In Adhishthana analysis, such collapses often signal fundamental fragility, not just technical weakness. For investors, that means caution is warranted.

Investor Outlook



may want to reassess exposure or consider an exit before volatility intensifies. New investors should avoid chasing this stock until at least 2029, when the Guna Triads could offer a fresh setup.



