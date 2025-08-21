Tharimmune Rockets 42% After Hours — Adding To Stunning 206% Daytime Rally: What's Going On?

Tharimmune Inc. THAR jumped 42.06% to $5.10 in after-hours trading on Wednesday following positive pharmacokinetic simulation results for its lead drug candidate TH104, designed to prevent respiratory depression from fentanyl exposure.

Check out the current price of THAR stock here.

TH104 Shows 24-Hour Protection Window

The clinical-stage biotechnology company reported that TH104 simulation data demonstrated sustained protection against high-potency opioids for approximately 24 hours after a single dose. The buccal film formulation begins protecting within 30 minutes of administration.

See Also: China’s Push To Expand Access To Costly Therapies And A Partnership Deal Boost Rare Drugs Maker – But Is It Enough?

This extended protection window represents a significant advantage over existing naloxone injection products, which typically provide 30-90 minutes of coverage. For military personnel and first responders in high-risk environments, the prolonged prophylactic effect could prove crucial where immediate medical access is limited.

FDA Confirms Clear Regulatory Pathway

Tharimmune previously received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, confirming that no additional clinical trials appear necessary before submitting a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application. This streamlined pathway accelerates the company’s timeline to market for its national security application.

The non-injectable buccal film delivery system offers practical advantages for first responders wearing protective gear, providing rapid absorption through a convenient administration method.

Strong Patent Portfolio Supports Long-Term Value

The New Jersey-based company has secured key global patents extending protection until at least 2040 across major markets, including the United States, Japan, Mexico, and Australia. These patents cover TH104’s novel transmucosal delivery technology, establishing a foundation for potential expansion into additional therapeutic areas.

Beyond military applications, Tharimmune is exploring TH104 for chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis and developing TH023 for autoimmune diseases through its proprietary EpiClick Technology platform.

Tharimmune shares have traded between $0.95 and $6.28 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $16.64 million and an average daily volume of about 99,700 shares.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that THAR stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Find out the stock value of other biotech companies.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.