Why Globant Stock Faces More Downside And Remains A Risky Bet

Globant GLOB is currently in Phase 16 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly chart. The stock is navigating through the Adhishthana Guna Triads, and the formation suggests a prolonged period of weakness. Here is how the cycle has unfolded so far and what investors need to keep in mind.

Globant's Cycle on the Monthly Chart

According to the Adhishthana Principles, our proprietary framework that combines quantitative signals with behavioral archetypes, Globant's monthly chart has been playing out almost exactly as expected.

The stock is in Phase 3, which features the Adhishthana Yajña formation. This is a structure that begins with a rally before plunging steeply, and Globant has already completed that setup. The stock has fallen about 72 percent from its peak of $238 to $66.

To understand this decline, it is important to revisit Phase 2 on the monthly chart. Under the principles, Phase 2 has two distinct parts.

Sankhya Period (early Phase 2): This stage usually brings consolidation or mild bearish sentiment.



This stage usually brings consolidation or mild bearish sentiment. Buddhi Period (late Phase 2): Typically marked by strong breakouts.



Fig.1 Globant Monthly Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In Globant's case, the stock, instead of trading with bearish sentiments during the Sankhya period, it by a massive 425%! This optimism of investors was naturally punished by the markets in the Buddhi period in line with the Adhishthana Principles.



This instability was further carried over into Phase 3, driving a stronger Yajya formation. While a short-lived rebound often appears in the later stages of the Yajña, Globant may first retest its Phase 2 low near $46 before any recovery attempt.

The Weekly Chart Weakens the Outlook for Globant

On the weekly chart, Globant is in Phase 16 of its cycle, progressing through the Guna Triads.

Phases 14, 15, and 16 make up the triads, which determine whether a stock can achieve Nirvana, the highest point across its cycle in Phase 18. For Nirvana to occur, these triads must show the presence of Satoguna, which represents a strong and clean bullish structure.

Quoting from my book Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"A lack of noticeable Satoguna in any of the triads leads to no Nirvana in Phase 18."

Fig.2 Globant Guna Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Globant has shown no bullish signs in either Phase 14 or 15, and Phase 16 so far has also been weak, shaped by the Yajña formation. With Phase 16 likely to end in late November without Satoguna, the possibility of a Nirvana move in Phase 18, which begins in June next year, appears very low.

Investor Outlook

Globant is under pressure in both its monthly and weekly cycles. On the monthly chart, the stock is likely heading toward its Phase 2 low near $46 before a possible bounce. On the weekly chart, the absence of Satoguna across the triads suggests no Nirvana in Phase 18.

Investors should be cautious and avoid taking positions. Even if a rebound occurs after Phase 2 lows, the lack of Satoguna implies that the longer-term move will be one of slump and consolidation rather than sustained recovery.