Resideo Technologies Stock Signals Bullish Momentum Ahead

Resideo Technologies REZI is currently in the 9th phase of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle, and the stock has broken out of its Adhishthana Cakra. This development signals a potentially strong bullish trend. Here is a breakdown of its structure through the lens of the Adhishthana Principles.

Resideo and the Adhishthana Cakra Explained

According to the Adhishthana Principles, stocks often form a structure called the Adhishthana Cakra between Phases 4 and 8. This structure typically resembles a channel or arc pattern. A breakout from this formation in Phase 9 is considered a highly bullish signal, as it marks the beginning of the Adhishthana Himalayan formation, a pattern consisting of a sharp ascent, a peak, and a final descent.

Fig.1 Resideo Technologies Cakra Breakout (Source: Adhishthana.com)

Resideo followed this setup closely. The stock, exactly in line with the principles, began forming its Cakra in early 2021, consolidating for several years until it entered Phase 9 in April 2025. Since entering Phase 9, the stock has rallied approximately 119% in total, with about 26% of that gain occurring after the breakout.

This breakout marks the start of the Adhishthana Himalayan formation, which often delivers sustained upward momentum before reaching a peak.

For a deeper understanding of the Cakra breakout pattern, see this example of Climb Global Solutions, which also broke out of its Cakra formation: Why Climb Global Stock Keeps Climbing

Investor Outlook

With a Cakra breakout confirmed, Resideo appears strong for the months ahead. The rally is likely to continue until the midpoint of Phase 10, where the possibility of a peak may come into play.

With Morgan Stanley recently raising its target price and maintaining an aggressive bullish stance, the outlook under the Adhishthana framework supports further upside potential in the near to medium term.

