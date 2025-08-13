S&P 500 Could Hit 7,500 By Spring 2026, Says Chief Strategist, Cites Blockchain-Led 'Unreasonable Rally'

James Thorne, the Chief Market Strategist at Wellington-Altus, has made a bold prediction for the S&P 500, foreseeing a substantial surge in the index’s value.

S&P 500 Seen Hitting 7,500 By 2026 Amid Blockchain Boom

Thorne, in a recent report, has set his sights on a remarkable milestone for the S&P 500, projecting it to reach 7,500 by the spring of 2026. This would represent a 16% increase from the index’s closing value on Tuesday, MarketWatch reported.

An ‘unreasonable rally’ is developing, states the strategist.

The economist’s optimism is underpinned by several factors, including the recent rally in the stock market, driven by technological advancements and fiscal reforms. He also praised the passage of the Genius Act, which governs stablecoins, and highlighted the Clarity Act—awaiting Senate approval—that would split crypto regulation between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

He stressed that blockchain and digital assets are not mere speculative bubbles or scams, but the backbone of the digital economy. Backed by strict regulations, routine audits, and global standards, they have earned the confidence of both institutions and individuals.

He noted that the "Liberation Day" tariff announcements marked the start of a new four-year cycle historically associated with strong rallies. Thorne recommended that investors increase exposure to leaders in artificial intelligence, blockchain, tokenization, digital asset infrastructure, along with industrials and financials.

“The convergence of a political cycle reset, a bullish market outlook, and the unleashing of blockchain innovation presents a generational opportunity,” Thorne stated.

S&P 500 Rally Persists on Strong Earnings and Fed Hopes

The S&P 500 has been on a remarkable run, hitting its 16th all-time high on the day of Thorne’s prediction. This persistent rally, driven by a robust job market and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut, has defied concerns over tariffs, inflation, and high valuations.

Despite concerns of overvaluation, traders remain bullish as corporate performance is strong. JPMorgan reports that 76% of companies beat Q2 earnings estimates, 77% beat revenue estimates, and 62% achieved both, with S&P 500 firms posting 6.1% revenue growth and 10.9% net income growth year-over-year, according to a Fortune report.

Previously, renowned independent investment strategist Ed Yardeni had also revised his S&P 500 year-end target to 6,500 following a 90-day trade deal with China, lowering the U.S. recession probability. These developments, along with Thorne’s prediction, reflect a strong market sentiment and a positive outlook for the U.S. economy.

