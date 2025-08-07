How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar kicks off with the Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims for the week, delivering a snapshot of labor market trends that could impact perceptions of economic strength. At 10:00 AM ET, the Final Wholesale Inventories and Trade Sales for June will offer details on business stock and sales activity, potentially highlighting inventory adjustments and demand signals.

At 11:00 AM ET, the New York Fed 1-Year Inflation Expectations will gauge short-term price outlooks, coinciding with the Treasury’s 4-Week and 8-Week Bill Auction, which may affect short-term yields. Wrapping up at 1:00 PM ET, the Treasury’s 30-Year Bond Auction could influence long-term borrowing sentiment.

In this data mix, stay ready for market reactions, especially with potential for thinner volumes.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is positioned close to our essential marker of 636.50. Bulls seek to lock in an early surge to 637.75. Should the drive sustain above 637.75, expect purchasers to advance prices to our following crucial foundation at 639.29. If purchasers robustly safeguard 639.29 during typical market hours, look for an extension to 640.15. Our supreme positive aim for SPY today is 640.99.

Should bulls stumble at 636.50, sellers might capture control for a drop, starting with a probe at 635.44. Lasting downward force could endanger the 633.15 spot. A decisive violation there may cause SPY to fall rapidly to the solid foundation at 631.41. If liquidation ramps up, sellers could attain our minimal negative aim for the day at 629.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is situated near our central reference of 571.50. Bulls require to consolidate above this, then reinforce 573.43 as a stable daily base. Enduring affirmative vibe should spur more upward progress, focusing on the subsequent barrier at 575.91. With powerful purchasing, foresee a climb to 579.29, and our paramount optimistic goal for the QQQ is 582.59.

If the QQQ can’t uphold 571.50 in market hours, bears could dominate and compel a reduction, beginning with an examination at 569.75. If frailty endures, prepare for a sharper descent to 568.61. Prolonged bearish command might thrust toward the base at 566.89. A violation here unlocks the route to our minimal bearish aim of the day at 565.88.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is situated near our vital indicator of 219.50. Bulls need to uphold this as a base, advancing the stock first to 220.81. Consistent acquisition might raise Apple to the following challenge at 222.13. If positive forces clearly prevail today, our top positive aim of 223.76 is achievable.

If Apple loses the 219.50 level, negative sellers could target 218.50 next. Persistent disposal force might tug Apple to the subsequent base zone at 217.62. A rupture there could ignite further drops to 216.87, with more fragility possibly striking our lesser bear aim at 216.24.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is positioned near our prominent indicator of 528.50. Bulls will aim to lock this level, paving a path for a rise to 530.70, serving as daily support. Keeping robust above 530.70 could lead Microsoft to a positive surge toward 532.57, with continued acquisition likely elevating prices to our session positive aim of 535.01.

If 528.50 fails, bears might promptly test the 527.33 point. A drop below this could heighten negative force to 525.78. If disposal escalates, the following negative goal becomes 524.26, opening the route to our session’s minimal negative target at 522.89.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is situated near our essential spot of 181.50. Bulls must drive higher to secure and solidify base at 182.54. Lasting positive drive could unlock a route to the subsequent barrier at 183.91. Potent acquisition during the day might propel NVIDIA higher to 185.25, with our leading positive aim today at 186.91.

If NVIDIA can’t uphold above 181.50, negative sellers might focus on a fall to 179.30. A rupture with substantial volume could swiftly lower prices to 177.79. Additional softening might probe 176.48, and lasting negative drive could ultimately lead NVIDIA to our session negative objective at 175.49.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is positioned near our key reference of 197.50. Bulls will strive to anchor this as daily base, focusing on a rise to 198.55. Potent positive engagement could broaden this advance to hit today’s leading positive aim of 200.42.

Should Alphabet surrender 197.50, sellers may rapidly probe base at 196.39. If negative mood grows, expect a drop to 195.28. Amid strong disposal pressure, Alphabet might sink to our lesser negative objective of 193.55.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is situated near our vital benchmark of 778.00. Bulls aim to build solid strength above 780.71, enabling advances to 782.66. Lasting positive belief could then raise Meta to the following barrier at 785.30, with potential to reach our positive aim of 787.95.

If Meta can’t uphold base at 778.00, sellers could target a drop to 774.09. Ongoing negative action might cause a further fall to 771.63. If this point yields, escalated disposal could hasten the decline to our session’s lesser negative aim of 769.63.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is hovering near our core marker of 321.50. Bulls should focus on an upward shift to 323.78, with steady acquisition possibly raising prices to the following barrier at 327.46. If positive mood prevails strongly today, Tesla could climb to 333.39, with our peak positive goal at 335.64.

Should the base at 321.50 weaken, sellers may promptly probe 319.66. Extra negative force could pull Tesla to 317.82. A yield at this point with heavy disposal might lead to further drop to our session negative aim of 316.43.

Good luck and trade safely!

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.