Smart Powerr Stock Spikes 44% in After-Hours Trading — What's Behind the Surge?

Smart Powerr Corp. CREG experienced a 43.87% surge during after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock price rose to $2.23.

What Happened: The surge in stock value follows Smart Powerr’s recent announcement of regaining compliance with the NASDAQ Capital Market’s minimum bid price requirement. The company’s common stock, valued at $0.001 per share, was required to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days to meet the requirement. The company was able to meet this requirement from July 18 to July 31.

The China-based waste energy recycling company received the letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on August 1.

According to Benzinga Pro data, Smart Powerr closed at $1.55, after marking a 3.33% gain during the regular trading session. The company’s market capitalization is approximately $3.93 million, with an average daily trading volume of about 551,590 shares, suggesting this company is a small-cap stock characterized by a limited public float.

Why It Matters: The company’s stock value surge reflects investor confidence in Smart Powerr Corp.’s ability to meet regulatory requirements and maintain a strong position in the market. It suggests investors are optimistic about the company’s prospects and are responding positively to this recent development.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.