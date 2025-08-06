Astera Labs Stock Surges Over 18% During Pre-Market On Record Quarterly Revenue

Astera Labs Inc. ALAB witnessed an 18.73% surge in its stock value during the pre-market session on Wednesday. This came after the company announced its second-quarter financial results, which exceeded market expectations.

What Happened: Astera Labs’ stock price soared to $160.93 in pre-market trading, marking an 18.73% increase from the previous day’s close of $135.54, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The company reported a 20% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenue, reaching a record $191.9 million during the second quarter. This represents a 150% year-over-year rise.

The California-based connectivity provider company is worth $22.35 billion, with about 5.11 million shares of the company traded each day. The stock over the past year has traded between $36.22 and $147.39.

The company’s CEO, Jitendra Mohan, attributed the strong financial performance to the successful ramping of the PCIe 6 product portfolio into volume production for customized rack-scale AI systems. Additionally, new design wins for the Scorpio Fabric Switches and robust demand for the signal conditioning portfolio were noted.

Astera also expects revenue between $203 million and $210 million and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 to $0.24 for the upcoming quarter.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.