Offerpad Stock Pops 25% Pre-Market As Q2 Revenue Hits $160 Million

Offerpad Solutions Inc. OPAD jumped 25% in Tuesday's pre-market session, rising to $1.50 after closing at $1.20 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

What Happened: The surge in stock value of the Arizona-based real estate technology company followed the release of its second-quarter financial results.

Offerpad’s second-quarter revenue was reported at $160.3 million, with 452 homes sold during the period. The company also highlighted a successful capital raise and the expansion of its HomePro service, which is now operational in all markets.

Offerpad is also advancing complementary services like HomePro, which enhances how it delivers solutions in person. CFO Peter Knag noted, "These strategic investments support our asset-light approach and long-term growth," emphasizing the role of these initiatives in supporting the company's long-term strategy.

Offerpad anticipates third-quarter 2025 revenue between $130 million and $150 million, with 360 to 410 homes sold.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, OPAD shares remain down 55.22% year-to-date, trading in a 52-week range of $0.91-$5.13 with a market capitalization of $36.48 million.

