Linkhome Holdings Spikes 37% After Hours After Upsized IPO Announcement

Linkhome Holdings Inc. LHAI experienced a 36.77% increase in its stock value during after-hours trading. The company’s stock closed at $5.63 on Thursday and reached $7.70 after hours.

What Happened: The surge in stock value follows the company’s recent announcement of an upsized initial public offering of $6 million. Consisting of 1,500,000 shares of common stock, the offering was priced at $4 per share. Before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses, the total gross proceeds resulted in $6 million.

The shares of common stock were approved for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market and commenced trading under the ticker symbol “LHAI” on Thursday.

Underwriters were granted an option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price within 45 days from the closing date of the offering. The offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis, with US Tiger Securities, Inc. acting as the sole book-runner for the offering.

Linkhome, an AI-driven real estate technology company based in California, ended Thursday's session at $5.63. According to Benzinga Pro, the stock has ranged between $4.20 and $22.33 over the past twelve months.

Why It Matters: The significant increase in Linkhome Holdings’ stock value during after-hours trading is likely a response to the company’s successful IPO. The company’s AI-powered real estate platform, HomeGPT, aims to simplify and expedite the process of homeownership for Americans. The successful IPO and the subsequent surge in stock value reflect investor confidence in the company’s potential for growth and innovation in the real estate industry.

On the day of the IPO, Linkhome Holdings’ shares were halted on a circuit breaker to the upside at $16.72 per share, indicating strong investor interest. The company’s IPO was a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize the real estate industry through AI and fintech.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.