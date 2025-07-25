Why Is Garden Stage Stock Shooting Up 21.83% In After-Hours?

Garden Stage Ltd GSIW saw a 21.83% rise in the stock value during the after-hours session on Friday, reaching $0.13. This follows the company’s recent declaration of entering into a definitive agreement with several investors.

What Happened: The surge in Garden Stage’s stock value comes after the company’s announcement on Thursday of a $4.2 million registered direct offering of 38.4 million ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants at $0.11 per share.

The Hong Kong-based financial services provider closed at $0.11 and has traded between $0.10 to $12.30 over the past year. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Garden Stage stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million.

Why It Matters: The recent stock offering could potentially provide Garden Stage with the necessary funds to stabilize its stock value. The company’s stock has been on a rollercoaster ride in the past month, having regained NASDAQ compliance on June 24 after meeting the $1 minimum bid price requirement.

Despite the recent uptick, the company has had a tumultuous month. On Monday, Garden Stage shares were halted on a circuit breaker after a 37.6% drop. The shares resumed trading on July 14 following the halt.

The recent offering is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Garden Stage Ltd.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate GSIW holds a strong Value score of 75.57. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

