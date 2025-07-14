How To Trade Spy, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is presently trading near our important level of 621.68. Bulls are targeting an initial advance to 622.93. If momentum persists above 622.93, we anticipate buyers driving prices toward our next key support at 624.47. Should buyers confidently defend 624.47 throughout regular session trading, look for a continuation upward to 625.33, with our ultimate bullish target for the day sitting at 626.17.

If bulls lose their grip at 621.68, sellers will aim for downside momentum, initially challenging the 620.62 level. Continued bearish pressure will put the 619.33 mark at risk. Breaking this level decisively could see SPY quickly trading down toward the strong support at 617.59. If selling intensifies dramatically, bears might reach our lowest target for the session at 616.04.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is currently trading near our pivotal level of 552.58. Bulls must firmly establish price action above this mark, subsequently securing 554.51 as reliable intraday support. Persistent bullish sentiment should then encourage further upside momentum, targeting the next resistance at 556.99. If today’s buying is robust, anticipate a stretch toward 560.37, with our top bullish objective for the QQQ standing at 563.67.

Should QQQ fail to hold 552.58 convincingly during market hours, bears will seize control and push downward aggressively, first testing the 550.83 area. If weakness persists, expect a deeper selloff toward 549.69. Continued bearish dominance could trigger further downside pressure toward the support at 547.97. A breach here opens the door to our lowest bearish target of the day at 546.96.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is trading near our crucial price level of 209.28. Bulls should aim to maintain this support, driving the stock upward initially toward 210.59. Sustained buying could elevate Apple to the next upside hurdle at 211.91. If bullish participants decisively dominate today’s trading, our high-end bullish target of 213.54 becomes attainable.

If buyers fail to defend the critical level at 209.28, bearish sellers will quickly target 208.28 as their first destination. Continuation of selling momentum would bring Apple down to the next support zone at 207.40. A breakdown of that level might induce additional selling toward 206.65, with further weakness potentially reaching our lower bear target at 206.02.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near our highlighted level of 500.77. Bulls will first need to secure the area above 500.47, setting the stage for a move upward toward 502.57, which would then act as an intraday support. Holding firmly above 502.57 would position Microsoft for a bullish run toward 504.44, with sustained buyer participation likely pushing prices to our daily bullish target of 506.88.

If 500.77 is not maintained, expect bears to swiftly challenge the 499.60 mark. Breaking below this support will encourage additional downside pressure, targeting 498.05. Should selling intensify, the next bearish objective becomes 496.53, ultimately opening a path toward our lowest bearish target for the session at 495.16.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around our critical level of 165.59. Bulls must push the price higher initially to reclaim and firmly establish support at 166.63. Continued upward momentum would then open a pathway to the next resistance point at 168.00. Strong buying throughout the day could drive NVIDIA further upward toward 169.34, with our top bullish target today placed at 171.00.

If NVIDIA cannot hold above 165.59, expect bearish sellers to target a move lower initially toward 163.39. A breakdown here with notable selling volume could rapidly take prices down to 161.88. Further weakening could see bears testing 160.57, and continued downside momentum might ultimately push NVIDIA toward our daily bearish objective at 159.58.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is presently trading close to our significant level of 179.08. Bulls will first aim to firmly secure this area as intraday support, targeting a push higher toward resistance at 180.13. Strong bullish activity might then extend this rally to reach today’s ultimate bullish target of 182.00.

If buyers are unable to protect 179.08, sellers will likely take control and aggressively test support lower at 177.97. If bearish sentiment intensifies, expect the auction to continue downward toward 176.86. Under heavy selling pressure, Alphabet could fall toward our low-end bearish objective of 175.13.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading near our key level of 716.15. Bulls will look to establish firm price strength above 718.86, setting up the opportunity for further advances toward 720.81. Continued bullish conviction should then lift Meta toward the next resistance level at 723.45, with potential for buyers to drive price action toward our bullish target at 726.10.

If Meta fails to maintain support at 716.15, sellers will immediately target a decline to the support level at 712.24. Continued bearish activity would encourage a further drop toward 709.78. Should this area fail to hold, increased selling might accelerate the move down toward our lowest bearish target of the session at 707.78.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around our significant price level of 316.20. Bulls should first target a move upward to 318.48, with continued buying momentum potentially lifting prices to the next resistance at 322.16. If market sentiment is strongly bullish today, Tesla may push higher toward 328.09, with our maximum bullish objective sitting at 330.34.

If the support level at 316.20 is compromised, anticipate sellers moving swiftly to test lower prices around 314.36. Additional bearish pressure would likely bring Tesla down further to 312.52. Failure at this level with intensified selling could prompt further downside to our daily bearish target of 311.13.

Final Word: Today’s economic calendar is notably subdued, with minimal events on tap that could drive significant volatility. At 11:00 AM ET, the NY Fed’s 1-Year Inflation Expectations report will be released, providing a snapshot of consumer outlooks on future price pressures that might subtly influence bond yields or Fed policy expectations. Given the scarcity of major economic indicators, market participants should stay vigilant for any unforeseen news developments, such as corporate earnings surprises, geopolitical updates, or policy announcements, which could swiftly alter trading dynamics and sentiment.

Focus on disciplined risk management, including tight stops and balanced position sizing, to navigate potential headline-driven swings. Good luck out there, and trade with care and precision!

