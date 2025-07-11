How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is presently trading near our important level of 622.50. Bulls are targeting an initial advance to 623.75. If momentum persists above 623.75, we anticipate buyers driving prices toward our next key support at 625.29. Should buyers confidently defend 625.29 throughout regular session trading, look for a continuation upward to 626.15, with our ultimate bullish target for the day sitting at 626.99.

If bulls lose their grip at 622.50, sellers will aim for downside momentum, initially challenging the 621.44 level. Continued bearish pressure will put the 620.15 mark at risk. Breaking this level decisively could see SPY quickly trading down toward the strong support at 618.41. If selling intensifies dramatically, bears might reach our lowest target for the session at 616.86.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is currently trading near our pivotal level of 552.63. Bulls must firmly establish price action above this mark, subsequently securing 554.56 as reliable intraday support. Persistent bullish sentiment should then encourage further upside momentum, targeting the next resistance at 557.04. If today’s buying is robust, anticipate a stretch toward 560.42, with our top bullish objective for the QQQ standing at 563.72.

Should QQQ fail to hold 552.63 convincingly during market hours, bears will seize control and push downward aggressively, first testing the 550.88 area. If weakness persists, expect a deeper selloff toward 549.74. Continued bearish dominance could trigger further downside pressure toward the support at 548.02. A breach here opens the door to our lowest bearish target of the day at 547.01.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is trading near our crucial price level of 210.47. Bulls should aim to maintain this support, driving the stock upward initially toward 211.78. Sustained buying could elevate Apple to the next upside hurdle at 213.10. If bullish participants decisively dominate today’s trading, our high-end bullish target of 214.73 becomes attainable.

If buyers fail to defend the critical level at 210.47, bearish sellers will quickly target 209.47 as their first destination. Continuation of selling momentum would bring Apple down to the next support zone at 208.59. A breakdown of that level might induce additional selling toward 207.84, with further weakness potentially reaching our lower bear target at 207.21.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near our highlighted level of 499.10. Bulls will first need to secure the area above 498.80, setting the stage for a move upward toward 500.90, which would then act as an intraday support. Holding firmly above 500.90 would position Microsoft for a bullish run toward 502.77, with sustained buyer participation likely pushing prices to our daily bullish target of 505.21.

If 499.10 is not maintained, expect bears to swiftly challenge the 497.93 mark. Breaking below this support will encourage additional downside pressure, targeting 496.38. Should selling intensify, the next bearish objective becomes 494.86, ultimately opening a path toward our lowest bearish target for the session at 493.49.

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around our critical level of 162.79. Bulls must push the price higher initially to reclaim and firmly establish support at 163.83. Continued upward momentum would then open a pathway to the next resistance point at 165.20. Strong buying throughout the day could drive NVIDIA further upward toward 166.54, with our top bullish target today placed at 168.20.

If NVIDIA cannot hold above 162.79, expect bearish sellers to target a move lower initially toward 160.59. A breakdown here with notable selling volume could rapidly take prices down to 159.08. Further weakening could see bears testing 157.77, and continued downside momentum might ultimately push NVIDIA toward our daily bearish objective at 156.78.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is presently trading close to our significant level of 176.56. Bulls will first aim to firmly secure this area as intraday support, targeting a push higher toward resistance at 177.61. Strong bullish activity might then extend this rally to reach today’s ultimate bullish target of 179.48.

If buyers are unable to protect 176.56, sellers will likely take control and aggressively test support lower at 175.45. If bearish sentiment intensifies, expect the auction to continue downward toward 174.34. Under heavy selling pressure, Alphabet could fall toward our low-end bearish objective of 172.61.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading near our key level of 722.14. Bulls will look to establish firm price strength above 724.85, setting up the opportunity for further advances toward 726.80. Continued bullish conviction should then lift Meta toward the next resistance level at 729.44, with potential for buyers to drive price action toward our bullish target at 732.09.

If Meta fails to maintain support at 722.14, sellers will immediately target a decline to the support level at 718.23. Continued bearish activity would encourage a further drop toward 715.77. Should this area fail to hold, increased selling might accelerate the move down toward our lowest bearish target of the session at 713.77.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around our significant price level of 308.20. Bulls should first target a move upward to 310.48, with continued buying momentum potentially lifting prices to the next resistance at 314.16. If market sentiment is strongly bullish today, Tesla may push higher toward 320.09, with our maximum bullish objective sitting at 322.34.

If the support level at 308.20 is compromised, anticipate sellers moving swiftly to test lower prices around 306.36. Additional bearish pressure would likely bring Tesla down further to 304.52. Failure at this level with intensified selling could prompt further downside to our daily bearish target of 303.13.

Final Word: Today’s economic calendar lacks any significant data releases, creating a quieter backdrop for market activity and potentially leading to lower volatility unless external factors intervene. Instead, participants will keep a sharp eye on emerging headlines concerning geopolitical developments or the evolving tariff discussions between Canada and the US, as these could introduce sudden shifts in sentiment, particularly impacting sectors like manufacturing, trade-sensitive industries, and cross-border equities.

With limited catalysts on the docket, prioritize monitoring real-time news feeds and adjusting strategies accordingly to navigate any surprises. Happy Friday, good luck out there, trade with discipline, and enjoy your weekend!

