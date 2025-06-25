After Its Biggest Drop Ever...Is HIMS A Buy?

HIMS just suffered the biggest single-day drop in its trading history… a HISTORIC 34.53% pull back. And CEO Andrew Dudum isn't backing down.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS

After $NVO Novo Nordisk abruptly terminated their partnership, citing "deceptive marketing," Hims & Hers fired back with confidence… saying they'll continue offering compounded GLP-1 meds for weight loss at accessible prices.

In interviews and public posts, Dudum called the termination "misleading" and pulled back the curtain on months of rising tension behind the scenes. According to him, Novo had been pressuring HIMS to direct more patients toward Wegovy instead of compounded options, which HIMS believes remain FDA-compliant for personalized medical use.

"They were pushing us to a degree that was uncomfortable. They've been losing a tremendous amount of market share… and I think they're just under real financial strain to try to drive sales."

– HIMS CEO Andrew Dudum

This isn't just a licensing dispute… it's a glimpse into the power struggle between upstarts and Big Pharma. Dudum framed it as part of a broader trend: legacy giants trying to retain control over pricing, distribution, and exclusivity, even if it means cutting ties with companies offering cheaper, legal alternatives.

The timing is also interesting. GLP-1s are Novo Nordisk's biggest and fastest-growing revenue stream, and competition is heating up. Eli Lilly's Zepbound is gaining traction, compounded access is expanding, and supply issues are easing. In that context, this move feels more like margin protection than public safety.

Was Novo looking for an exit all along? Or is this a calculated strike against a fast-growing competitor? Either way, HIMS isn't backing off. And with a proven track record of affordability, tech-driven care, and massive demand for GLP-1s… this drop may turn into opportunity.

**

If you're enjoying the article so far (and we know you are), here's your chance to see exactly what paid subscribers get.

Most Americans are buried in debt, yet over 60 billionaires were minted during COVID.

What separates them? Financial literacy.

Our CEO is a former Goldman Sachs analyst who's spent 8,000+ hours teaching real-world money strategy.

Each week, subscribers get:

Deep dives into stocks and sectors

Step-by-step guides to building wealth

Simple breakdowns of complex market trends

This week's issue is free, so you can see for yourself.

In a world of rising debt, inflation, and geopolitical instability, learning how to protect and grow your money isn't optional anymore.

👇 Preview today's premium edition, then decide if $9/month is worth it.

BTCL Swing Trade Update

Our $BTCL ( ▲ 3.65% ) swing trade is performing nicely following the recent escalation in the Middle East. We entered at $51.00, and with the price now around $52.45, we're currently up +2.84% on the position.

Here's the current plan:

First target: $54.50 → Take off 50% of the position

$54.50 → Take off of the position Second target: $57.13 → Take off another 35%

$57.13 → Take off another Runners: Leave the remaining 15% to ride momentum

And if things pull back?

We don't let green turn red… if price retraces back to $51.00, we'll close the position at breakeven.

Momentum is building. Bitcoin is setting up well while $QQQ ( ▲ 0.21% ) just made a new closing ATH. We believe $BTC ( ▲ 2.2% ) could be next, which would put this trade in a very strong spot.

Stay tuned for updates… and make sure to manage risk in case we hit targets before Friday's newsletter.

Thanks for reading!

**