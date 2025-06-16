How To Trade SPY, Top Tech Stocks Today Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading near our pivotal level of 600.51. Bullish traders will aim to drive prices upward past 601.22, securing this mark as solid intraday support. If buyers maintain momentum at 601.22, we anticipate further upside toward the key resistance at 602.37. A sustained push beyond that level may trigger additional buying, targeting the next level at 603.38, with a potential daily high at 604.45.

On the downside, should SPY fail to maintain support at 600.51, bearish momentum could take hold, pressing prices initially toward 599.24. Sellers stepping in decisively at this juncture would open further decline to 598.04. If selling accelerates strongly, watch for a critical support test at 596.57. Intense bearish activity today could ultimately drive SPY down to our lower target at 595.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is presently trading around the critical juncture of 530.70. Bulls will first look to establish dominance by stabilizing above this area, building momentum toward securing 532.52 as support. Continued bullish strength above this zone would set the stage for an attempt at 533.70, and vigorous buying activity might elevate prices to the next resistance at 534.60, with the day's bullish target set at 535.30.

Conversely, if buyers fail to maintain control above 530.70, sellers are likely to seize the initiative, driving prices down sharply to 528.44. Persistent bearish pressure could further weaken the market, potentially testing 527.03. If that support is breached decisively, anticipate a deeper sell-off to 525.19. Extended downside momentum would then place our ultimate bearish objective at 523.91.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple shares are currently trading around our pivotal area at 197.69. Bulls will initially target a firm hold above 198.22, seeking to catalyze an upward move to 198.79. If bullish momentum continues unabated, expect the price to extend toward 199.51. A notably strong rally could ultimately carry Apple to today's bullish target at 200.53.

However, should Apple falter and lose support at 197.69, expect bearish momentum to quickly target a downward move toward 197.00. Continued selling pressure would then push prices further to 196.61. Breaking this level decisively could see sellers dominating further, potentially moving prices lower toward the 196.01 support. A deepening bearish scenario would ultimately test our downside target of 195.67.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently hovering around our significant level at 476.18. Bulls need to consolidate strength above this mark, aiming first for 477.66, turning it into reliable intraday support. Successfully holding that level could ignite a further rally toward 478.82, with sustained bullish action pushing Microsoft toward the high bullish target for the day at 480.04.

If Microsoft fails to maintain 476.18 as firm support, bears could swiftly retake control, driving prices down to probe the support at 474.99. Additional selling strength below this point might push the market further toward 473.80. Extended bearish sentiment could potentially accelerate the decline toward 472.91, with our daily bearish target identified at 472.11.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading near our critical support and resistance pivot at 143.41. Bulls will look to elevate prices swiftly past 144.21, establishing this point as new support. Successful consolidation here could generate further bullish momentum, pushing toward 145.61. Persistent buying would encourage the next leg upward to 147.06, potentially reaching today's high bullish target of 148.52.

Conversely, if the price cannot sustain above 143.41, bearish traders will likely seize momentum, driving the market down to the next critical test at 142.35. Failure at this support could accelerate selling, sending prices lower toward 141.21. Continued bearish sentiment would then challenge support at 140.28, with sustained selling pressure potentially dragging NVIDIA down to the daily bearish target at 139.42.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading at our key pivot level of 176.23. For bulls, maintaining a firm hold above this level is essential to catalyze further upside momentum toward 177.28. Sustained bullish activity could fuel an additional push higher, ultimately targeting today's bullish objective at 179.15.

If Alphabet fails to maintain 176.23 as reliable support, sellers could aggressively enter the market, driving prices lower toward 175.12. Breaching that support decisively could encourage further declines toward 174.01. Intensifying bearish sentiment could then propel prices even lower, ultimately challenging today's bearish target of 172.28.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is trading close to the significant pivot area of 689.09. Bulls need immediate action, first establishing firm control above 692.10, converting it into robust intraday support. This move could ignite bullish sentiment, targeting an advance toward 695.62, with sustained upward momentum potentially extending prices to 699.93. An extremely bullish scenario today could push Meta toward our upper daily target at 704.07.

Should Meta lose its footing at 689.09, bearish pressure would likely intensify, targeting the downside support level at 683.97. Continued selling would expose the next support zone at 679.79. A decisive breach here would invite aggressive bearish momentum, driving prices toward our lower daily bearish target at 676.46.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is trading around the essential pivot point at 333.93. Bulls aim to quickly drive prices upward toward the resistance area at 340.97. Sustained buying strength here could encourage further bullish momentum, testing higher levels such as 346.64 and potentially reaching 350.87. Exceptional buying momentum could ultimately elevate Tesla prices toward today’s high bullish target at 356.80.

If Tesla cannot sustain the critical support at 333.93, bears are likely to aggressively target a downward push to 327.59. Further selling pressure could then bring the next support at 322.52 into play. A clear breakdown here would signal increased bearish momentum, driving prices toward our lower bearish target at 315.93.

Final Word:

Today’s trading session begins with the Empire Manufacturing report for June, providing early insights into industrial trends and economic sentiment. Following this, the market will closely monitor the Treasury's 3 and 6 Month Bill Auction at 11:30 AM ET, with heightened attention on the key 20-Year Bond Auction scheduled for 1 PM ET. These auctions often significantly impact market liquidity and can introduce notable volatility.

Given the limited economic data today, coupled with the expiration of numerous contracts during this roll week and the upcoming Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting on Wednesday, expect pronounced market volatility. Traders should approach today’s session cautiously, keeping disciplined risk management at the forefront to navigate potential price swings.

