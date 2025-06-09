How To Trade SPY And Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading near our key level of 600.51. For the bulls, an initial move higher toward 601.22 would be constructive. Should buyers maintain strength above this mark, we'll be watching for a move toward 602.37. Holding above 602.37 could set the stage for an advance to 603.38. If momentum persists, the high bull target today is 604.45.

Should 600.51 fail to act as a firm support level, we anticipate sellers testing the 599.24 zone. A break below there could bring 598.04 into play. If downside pressure accelerates, a test of deeper support at 596.57 is expected. On a strong selloff, the low bear target for today would be 595.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is auctioning around the 530.70 level this morning. Bulls will want to see price sustained above 530.70 with the next upside objective at 532.52. If buyers continue to lead, we would look for a push into 533.70. A strong upside session could open the door for a test of 534.60. The high bull target for QQQ sits at 535.30.

If buyers cannot defend 530.70, watch for bears to attempt a move down toward 528.44. Further weakness could target 527.03. If momentum stays with the sellers, a test of 525.19 is likely. Should the bears control the session, the low bear target is 523.91.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL)

Apple is currently auctioning near 205.54. Bulls will aim to defend this level and look for a rotation up toward 206.55. Continued bullish action could lift price toward 207.18. Should momentum strengthen further, we would expect a test of the high bull target at 207.93.

If 205.54 breaks during regular trading hours, bears may drive the auction lower toward 204.33. Increased selling could pressure price down to 203.48. If this area fails to hold, 202.29 becomes the next key level. A decisive breakdown could take Apple to the low bear target of 200.53.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading near 469.28. Bulls would like to see price holding firmly above 469.94 with potential to advance toward 470.77. Holding this level could attract more buyers and lead to an upside target of 472.11. Continued strength could result in a test of the high bull target at 472.91.

Failure to hold 469.28 may invite sellers to test 468.61. If this level is lost, watch for a move lower to 467.65. Should selling persist, 466.44 becomes the next downside focus. On a full bearish drive, today's low bear target is 464.70.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently auctioning near 142.35. Bulls will want to see an early push toward reclaiming 144.21 and establishing it as support. If successful, buyers may look to press into 145.61. Sustained strength could then lead to 147.06. The high bull target for NVIDIA today is 148.52.

Should 142.35 give way, bears will likely press down to 141.21. If this level is breached, we expect sellers to target 140.28. Continued downside action could drive a test of 139.42. If selling intensifies, the low bear target for the session is 138.55.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading around 175.12. Bulls will want to see price climb and hold above 176.23. If buying remains steady, an advance toward 177.28 is likely. Continued bullish momentum could carry the auction to the high bull target at 179.15.

If 175.12 cannot hold, expect sellers to test 174.01. Should this level break down, 172.28 will likely be the next area of interest for the bears. If the downside persists, we are targeting a move toward the low bear target at 171.14.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading near the 699.93 level. Bulls will be aiming to keep price above this mark with a move toward 704.07 on deck. If the bulls remain in control, the next level of interest would be 708.06. A sustained rally could take the auction to the high bull target at 712.14.

If 699.93 fails to hold, bears may take the opportunity to test 695.62. A break lower would set sights on 692.10. If weakness deepens, look for sellers to drive the auction toward the low bear target at 689.09.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is auctioning around 290.47. Bulls will want to see price break above 293.21 and hold. Continued buying could propel the stock to 294.60. Should bullish momentum accelerate, a test of 296.44 is in view. The high bull target for today is 298.28.

If support at 290.47 breaks, watch for sellers to challenge 288.80. If selling intensifies, 286.34 becomes the next key level. Continued downside flow could lead to a move toward 283.95. On strong bearish momentum, the low bear target is 281.32.

Final Word:

The economic calendar is light today with April Final Wholesale Inventories and Trade Sales due at 10:00 AM ET, followed by the NY Fed 1-Year Inflation Expectations at 11:00 AM ET. With no major market-moving data scheduled, traders should remain alert for unexpected headlines or geopolitical developments that could spark volatility.

In this type of environment, price action will likely be more technically driven. Patience and precision will be key. Manage risk carefully and let the market reveal its hand before getting too aggressive. Wishing everyone a focused and successful trading session!

