How To Trade The SPY And Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders! In today's Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

Now, let's dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently holding around the 580.67 level. If buyers step in early, the next upside pivot to watch is 581.97. A firm push above that may attract momentum traders aiming to lift the tape toward 583.18. Should this level stabilize as support, it could trigger a further advance to 584.68. The most optimistic bull target on the day is 585.75, contingent on consistent strength and volume.

If 580.67 fails to attract buyers, the bears may press toward 579.12 as their first target. Weakness beneath that opens the door for a slide to 577.87. Should pressure continue, the key support zone at 576.62 comes into play. If the session trends strongly to the downside, our final bear target rests at 575.67.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently orbiting the 511.53 zone. If bulls can establish control above 513.64, look for a move into 515.00 as the next level of interest. Strength through that area suggests 516.58 is in reach, with an extension to 517.97 on elevated buy-side flow. Our highest upside target for the day is 518.65, should the broader market cooperate.

If 511.53 is lost during the session, sellers are likely to test support at 509.87. A sustained break there invites further downside action toward 508.22. Continued pressure could then bring the tape down to 506.68. If bears dominate, 504.44 becomes the key target to end the day.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is hovering near 194.83 as we begin the session. A strong early move through 195.67 could ignite interest and send price to test 196.01. If bulls retain control, the next level in focus is 197.00. The bullish roadmap for today points to a potential peak at 198.22 if momentum persists.

Failure to hold 194.83 sets the stage for a slide toward 194.40. If selling escalates from there, we could see price tag 193.95. Breaking through this zone with continued volume opens the door to 193.18, with 191.57 sitting as the final bear target on heavy weakness.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is actively trading around 453.02. Bulls want to build a base here and advance toward 455.77. Holding that level as support could provide the fuel needed to climb to 457.25. Should buyers stay engaged, 459.18 is the level to beat for the session's bullish top.

If 453.02 gives way to downside momentum, the bears may challenge 450.26. Cracking that level exposes 448.18, and persistent selling could continue dragging MSFT to 446.33. If sellers remain in charge through the afternoon, our downside goal stands at 444.95.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is floating near the 133.31 mark to start the day. Bulls will be watching for a push to 134.56 and to see this area flip into firm support. A clear hold above that could encourage a move toward 135.64, and continued upside enthusiasm may bring 136.98 into view. The bullish ceiling on the day sits at 137.94.

If NVIDIA breaks down from 133.31, 132.19 becomes the first test. Further weakness could drag the tape to 131.42. If that level caves, look for a move down to 129.53. Heavy downside pressure today could push the stock to its session low target of 128.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently balanced around the 171.14 level. Bulls want to see a lift toward 172.28 and for that level to serve as a springboard higher. Should that materialize, look for the rally to extend into 174.01. Momentum continuation could drive GOOGL toward the bullish peak at 175.12.

If 171.14 collapses under pressure, sellers are likely to move swiftly toward 169.34. A breach of that may result in further declines to 167.04. If the bears remain active and news sentiment turns sour, a flush to 165.41 is on the table.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is consolidating around the 635.49 mark. Bulls are targeting 642.59 on the upside as the next logical step if strength develops. A follow-through from there brings 646.48 into focus. Should bullish sentiment stay intact, 650.56 is our high watermark for the session.

Should 635.49 break early, expect downside probes toward 629.88. If sellers stay aggressive, the auction may revisit 622.01. A break below this support zone puts 615.65 within reach for today's bear target.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is trading near the 340.64 zone this morning. Buyers are eyeing 350.87 as their next milestone, followed by a potential stretch up to 356.80. If bullish energy carries over, Tesla could move swiftly to 363.84. With a strong tailwind from the broader tape, a print at 370.22 isn't off the table.

If 340.64 gives up, 333.93 is likely to be challenged. A move through that level could bring sellers down to 322.52. Sustained weakness may carry Tesla to a low of 327.59 before finding real support.

Final Word:

With a thin calendar today, traders should prepare for slower tape action and lighter liquidity. April's New Home Sales hit at 10AM ET, followed by the Kansas City Fed Services Activity at 11AM ET. Beyond that, the early bond market close at 2PM ET ahead of the long weekend adds another layer of potential chop and reduced participation.

Be cautious pressing trades into low volume and headline-driven moves. Focus on execution over prediction and tighten risk if activity stalls. It's the kind of session where patience often pays more than aggression. Enjoy your Friday, manage your edge, and have a relaxing Memorial Day weekend.

