Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The SPY is actively trading near our pivotal mark of 593.73. Bulls aim for an early push upward, seeking to surpass the immediate hurdle at 595.14. Holding firm above 595.14 is essential, paving the way for buyers to secure a foothold at the 596.57 level. A strong bid here could generate additional upward momentum, carrying the price towards our subsequent target at 598.04, with our upper bull target for the session pegged at 599.24.

Should the bulls falter at maintaining support at 593.73, bearish participants will target a swift move downward to test support at 592.00. Persistent selling pressure at this level might usher in further downside activity, directing price action towards 589.71. If sellers overwhelm buyers at this juncture, expect accelerated downward momentum toward robust support at 587.31, potentially extending to our ultimate bearish objective for the session at 585.75.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The Q's are hovering near our critical reference point of 519.87. Buyers need to initiate momentum, first reclaiming territory above the resistance at 521.15. If the bulls successfully fortify positions at this level, attention will shift to 522.57. Continued upward pressure could elevate price toward 523.91, with potential extension to the intermediate bullish milestone of 525.19. Our ambitious bull target for today sits at 527.03.

Conversely, failure to sustain the 519.87 zone during regular hours invites bearish aggression targeting a downward move towards 518.65. Should sellers assert dominance here, further selling could drive prices toward the lower area at 517.97. Continued weakness may then trigger extended declines, testing the resilience of support at 516.58, and ultimately opening pathways toward our bottom bear target at 515.00.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading in proximity to our benchmark level of 207.93. Bullish participants are eyeing initial stability above 208.81, with further upward acceleration expected if the price action securely holds this level. An ongoing bullish drive could lift prices to 209.81, with continued advancement pushing toward 211.12. A sustained bull rally may ultimately deliver Apple shares to our session's bullish high point at 212.44.

Should buyers fail to protect the support at 207.93 during market hours, anticipate bearish attempts to break lower towards 207.18. If selling intensifies here, the next downside objective for bears lies at 206.55, with extended downward pressure bringing 205.54 into sharp focus. In scenarios marked by aggressive selling, price action could deteriorate further toward the daily bearish target set at 204.33.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft's shares are oscillating near our noted level of 457.25. Bulls are looking for sustained strength to break above the immediate resistance at 459.18, where stabilization will be key to further bullish action. Should this support hold firm, we foresee additional upside targeting 460.78. Persistent bullish buying could propel prices toward our optimistic bull-side target for the session at 462.07.

In the event that bullish momentum dissipates and support at 457.25 fails, bearish traders are likely to drive price downwards to probe initial support at 455.77. Continued selling pressure breaking this level could set up an accelerated descent to 453.02. Persistent bearish momentum could further depress prices toward the deeper support at 450.26, culminating in the bearish low target today at 448.18.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is actively transacting near our important level of 135.64. Bulls will seek to swiftly reclaim upward momentum by moving prices decisively through resistance at 136.98, solidifying this level as firm support. From here, bullish energy could surge upward to the next resistance area at 137.94. Continued optimism might trigger further gains toward 138.55, with the ultimate bullish target for NVIDIA set at 139.42.

Should bullish control weaken around 135.64, bears will aggressively press downward toward initial support at 134.56. If selling continues unabated, expect subsequent downward tests of 133.31. Additional bearish pressure could lead the auction toward the deeper support at 132.19, and an aggressive bearish scenario could further stretch declines to our lower target at 131.42.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet shares are currently interacting around our pivotal level of 167.04. Bulls must ensure this support level remains robust, aiming for immediate upside towards 169.34. Sustained buying could enable further bullish momentum, driving price action toward the ambitious bullish target for today’s session at 171.14.

If support at 167.04 is compromised during trading hours, bears will immediately look to drive prices lower toward 165.41. A breakdown here could spark further downside exploration to 163.79. In scenarios dominated by intensified selling, we anticipate a continued decline towards today's bearish downside target at 161.79.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around our critical level of 635.49. Bullish traders seek immediate reinforcement of this support to push price upward toward 642.59. Sustained strength in buyer participation might facilitate additional bullish extension to 646.48. If bullish conditions persist, expect Meta to potentially rally up toward today's ambitious bull target of 650.56.

Should the support at 635.49 give way under selling pressure, bears will likely accelerate selling towards 629.88. If sellers maintain their aggression, anticipate further downside to 622.01. A bearish scenario characterized by intense selling momentum could further pressure prices downward toward today’s ultimate bearish target at 615.65.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla shares are trading close to our identified reference point of 346.64. Bulls need an initial breakout towards 350.87 to regain momentum. Continued strong buying activity could elevate prices to the next bullish zone at 356.80, with a broader market rally potentially lifting Tesla even further towards 363.84. A powerful bullish session might ultimately propel the price action toward our high bullish target of 370.22.

On the downside, if 346.64 fails as strong support today, bearish sentiment could swiftly target a drop to 340.97. Continued bearish aggression may then drive price action toward the deeper support at 333.93. If sellers succeed in breaking below the critical support at 327.59, anticipate the price to be pushed down aggressively toward today’s bearish low at 322.52.

Final Word:

Economic news is relatively thin today, with primary focus likely shifting to the Fed speaker lineup. At 8:30 AM ET, traders will receive May's Philly Fed Non-Manufacturing Activity figures. Following this data, a series of Fed representatives will share insights, beginning with Bostic and Barkin (non-voting members) at 9:00 AM ET. Voting member Collins speaks at 9:30 AM ET, and Musalem, another voting member, is slated for commentary at 1:00 PM ET. Evening sessions feature Kugler at 5:00 PM ET and Daly at 7:00 PM ET, rounding out the day's Fed communications.

Given the sparse economic calendar, market participants will remain vigilant to any influential remarks from Fed members, geopolitical headlines, and developments regarding tariff negotiations. Traders should be prepared for potential volatility driven by these catalysts. Exercise caution, maintain strict risk management protocols, and have a successful trading day!

