Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is trading around the 592.00 region to begin the day. If buyers are able to establish control early, we'd like to see price climb toward 593.73. Holding above that level would suggest further upside momentum, potentially bringing 595.14 into play as a key support zone. If bulls remain in charge, the tape could rally further to challenge 596.57. A strong buyer-led session could stretch up to our high target at 598.04.

Should 592.00 fail to attract support, attention turns to 589.71 as the next line of defense. A break below that could open the door to 587.31, with increased selling pushing us into deeper territory. If downside pressure intensifies, we'll be watching for a retest of 585.75. In an aggressive sell-off, 584.68 marks our low bear objective.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently trading around the 519.87 level. If bulls can maintain strength above this zone, a push toward 521.15 would be the first objective. Sustaining that move sets the stage for a continuation to 522.57. If momentum builds, we could see an advance to 523.91, with 525.19 acting as a key resistance pivot. Should the rally extend, the high bull target of 527.03 could be in reach.

If bulls can't hold 519.87, we anticipate sellers stepping in to test 518.65. Should this level fold, the next support we're monitoring is 517.97. Additional selling pressure may drag the price toward 516.58, with the final level of downside interest at 515.00, which serves as our low target for the bears today.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is hovering around the 211.12 level. If buyers show interest and defend this area, we're watching for a push up to 212.44. Continued upside participation could drive the stock to 214.07. If bulls stay aggressive, 215.25 is our upside target for today, capping off a strong bullish run.

If 211.12 fails to act as support, sellers will likely drive price toward 209.81. Breaking that would bring 208.81 into focus. Sustained bearish momentum could expose 207.93, and if pressure accelerates, our low downside objective for Apple is 207.18.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently near the 453.02 area. If bulls hold this ground and step in with volume, we want to see a move toward 455.77. Maintaining that level as support sets up a path to 457.25. With continued buying strength, price could extend to our top-side target for the session at 459.18.

If 453.02 breaks down under pressure, the next key level we'll be watching is 450.26. Should bears stay aggressive, look for 448.18 as a possible resting spot for sellers. If bearish control strengthens, the auction could reach down to 446.33, with our low bear target sitting at 444.95.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is trading around the 135.64 level. If buyers show strength early, we want to see a climb to 136.98. Holding that area as support could spark a move to 137.94. Should momentum continue building, 138.55 becomes the next upside level, with 139.42 as the high bull target on the day.

If 135.64 fails to hold, the focus shifts to 134.56. A breakdown below that level could accelerate selling to 133.31. Continued weakness would bring 132.19 into view, and if the auction can't stabilize, NVIDIA may trade down to 131.42 as the low bear target.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is auctioning near 165.41 to start the session. If buyers defend this area, we're eyeing a push to 167.04. Sustained upside momentum from there could take price into the 169.34 zone, which stands as the high bull target for today.

If 165.41 fails as a support level, the bears may look to bring the price down to 163.79. If selling intensifies, we'll watch for a test of 161.79. Further pressure could drag the auction toward our low target for the day at 160.36.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is auctioning near 642.59. Bulls will want to hold this level and look for continuation higher toward 646.48. If that level flips to support, we could see a push to 650.56. Sustained bullish momentum could drive the session as high as 655.54, which is our upside target.

Should 642.59 break, the bears will look to drive price toward 635.49. Continued pressure could take Meta down to 629.88. If this area fails to hold, we anticipate a slide toward 622.01, which marks our low bear target on the day.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently positioned around 346.64. Bulls will aim to drive the auction higher toward 350.87. With strong buyer interest, the price could rally up to 356.80. If this upside trend persists, 363.84 comes into play, and our high target for Tesla today sits at 370.22.

If 346.64 breaks down, we'll look for sellers to take it down to 340.97. A continuation of sell-side momentum would likely bring 333.93 into play. If this level folds, we could see further weakness down to our low bear target at 327.59.

Final Word:

Today's trading session brings a packed economic calendar, starting with Housing Starts, Import Prices, and Building Permits for April hitting the tape at 8:30AM ET, alongside the NY Fed Services Index. At 10AM ET, traders will be watching closely for the preliminary read on University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Inflation Expectations, which could provide insight into upcoming Fed direction.

It's also MOPEX Friday, which typically adds an extra layer of volatility due to monthly options expiration. With multiple catalysts converging, today's tape is likely to be fast and reactive. Stick to your levels, respect your stops, and manage risk proactively. Good luck and Happy Friday!

