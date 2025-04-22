How High Or Low Can Tesla Stock Go Today Ahead of Earnings?

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The SPY is currently auctioning around our pivotal area of 518.76. Buyers need to assert early momentum above 520.67 to gain traction. Maintaining bullish control at 520.67 sets the stage for a push toward the supportive zone at 522.84. If strength persists and buyers maintain conviction, expect a further drive toward 523.76, with an ultimate bullish target at 525.26 for today's session.

Should 518.76 falter and sellers step in, anticipate the bears probing initial weakness around 518.04. Sustained selling activity would lead the market lower to 516.58. Should heavy selling overwhelm this zone, a deeper bearish move towards 514.62 is anticipated. In the event of intense downside momentum, watch closely for our low bear target at 513.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The Q’s are presently auctioning near the critical juncture of 437.47. Bullish traders must swiftly reclaim and sustain above this price point to push towards a firm footing at 440.00. Continued positive sentiment could propel price action further to the upside, targeting 441.56. A robust market atmosphere today would encourage a rally up toward 444.09, with an ambitious high bullish target at 446.51.

Conversely, if price struggles around 437.47, bearish traders could aggressively seize the advantage, sending prices down to 435.88 initially. Continued bearish persistence would likely encourage further declines to 433.64, followed by a potential test at 431.82. Weakness beneath this support level would set the stage for sellers targeting today’s ultimate bearish objective of 430.16.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is presently trading near our vital price level of 194.83. Bullish participants will aim to solidify support here, then swiftly move higher toward 195.25. Should buyers remain dominant, expect further bullish advancement toward 196.01. Persistent positive market sentiment could elevate Apple's price toward our upper bullish goal for today, located at 197.00.

If Apple loses its footing at 194.83, anticipate sellers to drive the price lower, initially testing the support at 192.27. A break of this support would encourage bears to target the next area of interest at 191.57. Continued downward pressure would then open the door to a test at 190.52. If bearish sentiment is strong today, we're watching for Apple to approach the low bear target of 189.44.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently navigating around the crucial support level of 362.81. Bulls will first look to firmly secure support above 363.81, setting up a favorable scenario for continued buying toward the next significant area at 366.98. Holding steady above this zone could spark further bullish movement to the upside, potentially reaching 368.79. Sustained bullish activity could drive prices to our high bull target at 372.03 today.

If 362.81 fails as a stable level of support, bearish momentum could swiftly guide prices down to an initial test of 359.64. Should selling accelerate at this level, expect further weakness toward 358.28. Continued bearish pressure might then push the price lower, targeting 356.82. If the downside move intensifies, anticipate a test of the day’s low bear objective at 354.73.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently positioned near the crucial price area of 98.02. Buyers need to secure immediate upward movement toward 99.87, establishing firm support at this level. A bullish push could lead price higher to test 101.02. If momentum remains strong, look for buyers to carry the auction upward toward 102.55, with today’s ambitious bull-side target at 103.96.

Should support at 98.02 weaken, bearish activity would intensify, guiding prices downward initially to 96.58. A break here would likely accelerate selling toward 95.02. Further bearish developments could encourage sellers to test the next critical support at 94.05. Continued downside pressure throughout today’s session could lead NVIDIA toward the bearish low at 92.47.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is trading near the important support zone of 148.95. To support bullish intentions, traders need to promptly stabilize and push prices toward 150.41. Ongoing bullish interest could accelerate upward momentum, potentially driving Alphabet to today’s high bull target at 151.24.

Failure to maintain support at 148.95 will encourage bearish traders to target a downward move toward 147.68 initially. Should selling intensify, the bears will likely test lower at 146.89. Continued bearish strength would set the stage for further weakness, potentially driving Alphabet down to today’s bearish target of 145.94.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently positioned around the critical point of 488.81. For bullish traders, securing support firmly above 492.33 is essential for continuing upward momentum toward the next target level at 498.03. If buying strength remains vigorous, expect an additional push toward 500.83. Should bullish sentiment dominate today’s trading, our upper bullish target stands at 504.54.

Conversely, if the price struggles to hold at 488.81, expect bearish traders to initially challenge the level at 485.96. Increasing selling pressure would invite further weakness toward 483.11. A breakdown beneath this level would encourage continued bearish activity, aiming toward the day’s low bear target at 479.47.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around the significant level of 228.45. For buyers to firmly establish control, immediate upward movement toward 230.65 is necessary. Continued bullish sentiment would likely push prices toward the next target at 233.49. In a broader market upswing, Tesla could accelerate further upward, testing resistance at 235.74. A sustained rally today could ultimately reach the high bullish target of 239.92.

If support at 228.45 falters during regular trading hours, anticipate bearish traders to push prices lower, first testing the area around 226.53. Continued selling pressure could drive Tesla down to 223.98. A decisive breakdown below this support zone would trigger further bearish momentum, potentially reaching today’s low bearish target at 220.65.

Final Word:

Today's economic calendar begins at 8:30 AM ET with the release of April’s Philly Fed Non-Manufacturing Activity report, followed by Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and Business Conditions at 10 AM ET. Traders should also closely monitor the Treasury’s 2-Year Note Auction scheduled for 1 PM ET. Market participants will pay careful attention to several scheduled Federal Reserve speakers, including voting member Jefferson at 9 AM ET, and non-voters Harker at 9:30 AM, Kashkari at 1:40 PM, and Barkin at 2:30 PM ET.

Given the ongoing uncertainties surrounding trade tensions and tariff discussions, today’s market environment is primed for increased volatility. Trader reactions to Fed commentary on monetary policy could amplify price movements, potentially leading to unpredictable swings. Ensure diligent risk management, remain attentive to market developments, and trade responsibly. Good luck!

