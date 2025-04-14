Technical Analysis For Trading SPY And Top Tech Stocks Amid Tariff News

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently rotating near the 541.49 mark. For buyers to stay in control, we'll want to see a clear advance toward 544.04. A sustained move above this level could open the door for buyers to challenge 546.46. If the tape remains constructive at 546.46, a continued climb to 548.13 becomes a likely scenario. Should momentum remain elevated, the highest upside target for SPY today sits at 549.67.

On the flip side, if 541.49 breaks down early in the session, sellers may press down to 539.18. Breaching that level could bring downside extension toward 537.20. Should selling intensify, we expect 535.43 to act as the next key area of interest. If the market gets aggressive to the downside, our deep bear target for SPY lies at 534.17.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is hovering around the 462.14 area. If buyers can reclaim control above 463.56, we may see strength extend toward 467.60. Should that level provide a foundation for further upside, 471.33 becomes the next area of interest. If tech leads the session, we're anticipating a test of 474.66. An exceptionally strong bullish day could send QQQ toward our top-side target of 476.85.

Should QQQ stumble below 462.14, we'll be watching for weakness to push it toward 460.55. A breakdown there likely invites selling pressure to test 458.83. If that area gives way, expect sellers to probe 456.32. If the session becomes especially bearish, our low-side target of 454.10 may come into play.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is trading just around the 208.81 zone. A bullish start would ideally hold that level as a base and drive the price up to 211.12. If momentum continues, we'll be watching for buyers to lift the auction toward 212.44. Sustained strength throughout the day may carry the price toward the upper resistance at 214.07, which marks our bullish target for today.

If 208.81 cannot stay intact during regular hours, we expect a dip down to 207.18. If pressure builds and the level fails, sellers may look to extend the move toward 205.54. Persistent sell programs could trigger a further decline to 203.48. If the pressure doesn’t let up, our low bear target for AAPL is positioned at 200.53.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently holding near 390.98. For bulls to maintain control, we'll want to see a clean move toward 393.47. Should buyers defend that area successfully, we could see an attempt to push the price toward 394.46. If buyers stay aggressive throughout the session, we have an upper target resting at 397.65.

If the 390.98 level fails to act as a floor today, the next expected test lower would be around 388.53. Should this level be broken, the sellers may press toward 386.09. Continuation to the downside could see Microsoft drop toward 384.57, with the final bear target resting down at 382.69.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is rotating near the 114.29 zone. If bulls can reclaim control and lift the auction up to 116.61, that would confirm initial buying strength. A firm base above that level could propel the price toward 117.86. If momentum stays favorable, we expect a further rally to 119.44, with an upside target today capping out at 120.27.

If NVIDIA can’t maintain 114.29 as a foundation, sellers will likely probe 112.54. Breaking beneath this level might accelerate a move to 110.73. If negative sentiment dominates the session, we could see a test of 109.86. Continued downward pressure may eventually target our deep bear level of 106.30.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is trading around the 158.54 level. For the bulls to gain traction, we're watching for a breakout move to 161.79. If price accepts this level as new support, the next bullish objective sits at 163.79. With steady accumulation, we could see the auction rise into our high bull target for the session at 165.41.

If the session fails to hold 158.54, we expect pressure to drag the price down to 156.61. A break below there opens the door to 154.95. If the bears maintain control, we could see a deeper pullback to our low bear target for GOOGL at 152.94.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is auctioning near 548.44 to start the session. For the bulls to drive things higher, holding this level as support is key. If momentum follows through, expect a push to 559.29. Sustained interest from buyers could bring 565.53 into view. If Meta catches a strong bid across the board, the bullish target at 573.25 becomes possible.

If Meta slips below 548.44 and fails to recover, we could see a retreat to 537.68. Selling pressure might pick up and target 534.33. If sellers remain aggressive throughout the day, the final downside level we're watching sits at 526.29.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently balancing near 257.56. Bulls will want to see momentum carry price up to 262.68. If strength holds, the next resistance area we're watching is 264.46. If broader market tailwinds kick in, we could see a continuation toward 266.83, with the upside objective resting at 269.48 for today.

If the 257.56 level gives way, price may head lower to test 254.28. If sellers take over, we're watching for a potential drop to 252.38. Continued bearish flow could lead the price into our deepest downside target at 248.37.

Final Word:

Monday's trading landscape looks quiet in terms of scheduled economic releases, with the only notable update being the New York Fed's March Survey of Consumer Expectations at 11AM ET. While not a major mover, it could provide some insight into inflation outlooks. Fed commentary from Barkin at noon and Waller at 1PM ET may provide additional directional bias depending on their tone—especially if Waller hints at shifts in policy.

With no major catalysts on deck, the focus shifts to market internals and potential headline risk. Ongoing trade disputes and tariff developments could stir volatility intraday. Stay nimble, as markets may trade in a more technical fashion today. Manage your risk accordingly, and let price action confirm your narrative. Good luck!

