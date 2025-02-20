How To Trade SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, TSLA Today

Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently trading near our key level of 611.39. For the bulls, we need to see price action establish a firm bid above this level, setting the stage for an initial move to 612.68. If buyers maintain control above 612.68, we anticipate an advance toward 613.46, which should act as a crucial area of support. Should this level hold, an extension higher to 614.75 is likely. In a strong bullish session, our high bull target for the day is 615.74.

If 611.39 fails as support, we expect sellers to test the downside at 610.63. Further bearish pressure would lead to a probe of 609.33. A breakdown of that level with sustained selling momentum brings 608.35 into play as a notable support area. In the event of aggressive selling, we could see SPY drop to our low bear target for the day at 607.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is currently positioned around our critical level of 539.02. For the bulls, maintaining support at this level is essential to facilitate a push toward 540.60. If buying strength persists, the next upside target is 542.31, a level where we could see increased activity. Should momentum continue to favor the bulls, we expect a test of 543.58. If the auction remains robust, our high bull target for the day is 545.14.

If buyers fail to sustain support at 539.02, we anticipate selling pressure driving the price lower to 538.06. A breakdown below this level brings 536.95 into focus. If bearish momentum remains strong, we expect a further drop to 535.30. Should sellers dominate throughout the session, QQQ could reach our low bear target at 534.60.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently trading near our level of 244.45. For the bulls, we need to see buyers defending this area and driving the auction higher toward 245.58. If momentum remains on the side of the bulls, a push to 246.72 becomes the next objective. A continuation of buying pressure would likely lead to an upside move targeting 248.12, which marks our high bull target for the session.

If 244.45 does not hold as support, we look for a test of 243.57. Continued weakness could drive the auction lower to 242.83. If selling pressure persists, the next downside level in focus is 242.21. A sustained bearish trend could bring AAPL down to our low bear target at 241.23.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently trading around our level of 416.32. Bulls will want to see price stability above this area, with an initial move targeting 417.25. If strength remains evident, we anticipate a further rally to 419.17. Continued buying pressure would bring 420.26 into play, marking our high bull target for the day.

Should 416.32 fail as support, sellers are likely to test 414.56 to the downside. If bearish sentiment persists, we expect a probe lower to 413.14. Continued selling momentum could drive MSFT toward 411.72. If the decline accelerates, our low bear target for the session is 410.64.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently positioned around our critical level of 139.42. Bulls will want to see a move higher toward 140.28, ideally establishing this level as a new support zone. If momentum holds, we anticipate an upside move to 141.21. A strong buying presence could extend the rally to 142.35, with our high bull target set at 144.21.

If 139.42 fails as support, sellers will likely drive the price lower to 138.55. Continued selling pressure would bring 137.94 into play. If this level does not hold, we expect a test of 136.98. Should downside momentum persist, our low bear target for the day is 135.64.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently auctioning near 184.52. Bulls need to establish this level as support for a move higher toward 186.02. A sustained rally could push the price up to our high bull target of 186.68.

If 184.52 cannot hold during regular trading hours, bears will look to take control, initially targeting 183.40. Continued weakness would likely drive the auction lower to 181.77. If heavy selling unfolds, we anticipate a test of our low bear target at 180.46.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently trading around our key level of 699.93. For the bulls, we need to see strength above this level to initiate a move higher to 704.07. If the price holds above this level, we could see a rally to 708.06. Further bullish momentum would target 712.14 as the high bull target for the day.

If 699.93 fails to hold as support, sellers are likely to press lower to 695.62. Continued bearish sentiment could push the price down to 692.10. If this level is breached, we expect a drop to our low bear target of 689.09.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently positioned around 356.80. Bulls will be looking for a push higher to 363.84. If this level is reclaimed as support, we anticipate further upside to 370.22. If bullish momentum remains strong, we could see an extension to 378.79. In an aggressive rally, our high bull target for the day is 384.07.

If 356.80 is lost as support, we expect a move lower to 350.87. Further downside could bring 346.64 into focus. If selling pressure intensifies, Tesla may test 340.97, which serves as our low bear target for the day.

Final Word: Today’s trading session will be shaped by several key economic releases and events. At 8:30 AM ET, initial jobless claims data will be released, offering insight into labor market conditions. Later in the day, at 1:00 PM ET, the Treasury will conduct a 30-year TIPS auction, which could influence bond market sentiment. Additionally, we will hear from four voting members of the Federal Reserve: Goolsbee, Musalem, Barr, and Kugler. Their remarks could heavily impact market volatility. Expect choppy price action during these events, and stay prepared for potential shifts in momentum. Trade cautiously, manage risk effectively, and stay adaptable in response to market developments.

