Good Morning Traders! In today’s Market Clubhouse Morning Memo, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

Our proprietary formula, exclusive to Market Clubhouse, dictates these price levels. This dynamic equation takes into account price, volume, and options flow. These levels are updated every day and shared with all Clubhouse Members, prior to the opening of the market.

We recommend closely monitoring these stocks, and be prepared to leverage potential breakouts or reversals. As always, stay alert and ready to adjust your tactics based on the market’s pulse to optimize your trading gains. Now, let’s dive into the stock analysis:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY)

The SPY is currently trading near our level of 603.38. Bulls will want to see strength above this level, leading to a push toward 604.45. If buyers can maintain control, the next upside target is 605.41. A strong continuation could see the price test 606.34. If momentum holds, our high bull target for the session is 607.55.

Should 603.38 fail to act as support, bears will likely press the price lower toward 602.37. Continued selling pressure could drive a test of 601.22. If this level fails to hold, we have a significant support level at 600.51. In the event of an aggressive sell-off, our downside target for the session is 599.24.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

The QQQ is currently trading near our key level of 527.03. If bulls can hold this level, we expect a push toward 528.44. Holding this as support may bring further upside to 530.70. Continued strength in the market could drive a test of 532.52. If momentum persists, our high bull target for today is 533.70.

If 527.03 does not hold during the session, sellers will likely push toward 525.19. A break of this level could bring further downside to 523.91. If bears remain in control, we may see a test of 522.57. In a heavy sell-side scenario, our low bear target for today is 521.15.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is currently auctioning near 226.90, which is an important level for the bulls to maintain. If buyers step in, we should see a push to 227.82, with strong momentum potentially driving the price up to 229.03. Continued demand could take Apple toward 230.25, which serves as the high bull target for today's session.

If 226.90 does not hold as support, a drop to 226.08 is likely. Weakness below this level could bring sellers into control, leading to a move down to 225.31. If bearish pressure intensifies, Apple may test 223.87, with the ultimate downside target for the day set at 222.96.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is currently near 411.72, a level we want to see held for bullish continuation. If buyers sustain momentum above this mark, the next upside target is 413.14. Further strength in the auction could push the price to 414.56, with continued bullish activity leading to our high target for the day at 416.32.

If 411.72 is lost, sellers will aim for a test of 410.64. A move below this level could bring 409.69 into play, and if weakness persists, Microsoft may slide further to 408.46. In the event of a strong sell-off, the low bear target for today sits at 407.11.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVIDIA is currently trading around 133.31, a key level that bulls need to defend. If buyers can hold this area, we anticipate a push up to 134.56, with continued demand potentially driving the price to 135.64. If momentum remains strong, NVIDIA could extend its rally to 136.98, with the high target for today resting at 137.94.

Should 133.31 fail as support, we expect sellers to push NVIDIA down to 132.19. A breakdown of this level could lead to a test of 131.42. If weakness in the market persists, further selling may drive the price to 129.53, with the low bear target for the session set at 128.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Alphabet is currently trading near 186.02, a critical level in today's auction. If bulls can establish support here, we anticipate a move to 186.68. A break above this level could see buyers targeting 187.47. Should bullish momentum persist, our high bull target for the day is 188.73.

If 186.02 is lost, sellers will look to take control, driving the price down to 184.52. Continued weakness may lead to a test of 183.40. If this level fails to hold, increased selling pressure could bring the price down to our low target of 181.77.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Meta is currently auctioning around 716.39, a key level to watch. Bulls need to maintain strength above this point for a move to 717.87. A successful hold above this area could drive Meta higher to 720.11. If momentum remains on the buy-side, we anticipate the price reaching our high bull target at 721.50.

If 716.39 does not hold, bears will likely push Meta down to 712.14. A break below this level could bring additional weakness, leading to a test of 708.06. If sell-side pressure remains strong, the final downside target for today is 704.07.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is currently trading around 346.64, which serves as an important level for today's session. If bulls can maintain strength, we expect an initial move to 350.87. A continuation of buy-side pressure could send Tesla higher to 356.80. Should demand remain strong, our high target for today is 370.22.

If 346.64 fails to hold as support, we anticipate a drop to 340.97. Continued selling pressure could push Tesla lower to 333.93. If this level does not hold, the final bear target for the session is 327.59.

Final Word: All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10AM ET, which will be closely analyzed for monetary policy signals. His pre-written remarks could be released earlier, possibly around 8:30AM ET, setting the tone for the session. We'll also hear from Fed officials Hammack and Williams, adding to the market’s focus on rate expectations. Additionally, a 3-Year Note Auction from the Treasury at 1PM ET could provide insights into bond market sentiment. With volatility likely, traders should be prepared for rapid moves and manage risk accordingly. Stay frosty and trade with caution. Good luck!

The Morning Memo is curated by RIPS, a pro trader with years of experience in equities, options, and futures trading. RIPS is at the heart of the exclusive Market Clubhouse community, offering his insights, expertise, and real-time mentorship.

Start your day with a live daily market analysis, a carefully selected watch list, early access to the Morning Memo, and exclusive Market Clubhouse price levels, providing precise support and resistance indicators. When you become a member of Market Clubhouse, you will gain early access to the Morning Memo, just like this one, every single day—hours before it’s published. You will also have access to a live stream with zero latency and screen sharing, enabling you to witness Rips executing his trades in real-time and sharing his exclusive trading plans, strategies, and live decision-making.

For a limited time during our special promotion, you can join RIPS and get a full access pass to Market Clubhouse for 7 full days for just $7. Check it out at https://marketclubhouse.club/7Days/ where you can trade live with him and tap into his wealth of knowledge and experience. You can also catch Rips on his live day trading streams every Monday-Friday at 8 am EST on the Market Clubhouse YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MarketClubhouse.