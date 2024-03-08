Happy Women's Day! If You Had Invested $1000 In These Female-Led S&P 500 Companies A Year Ago, Which Would've Fetched The Best Returns?

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
March 8, 2024 5:57 AM | 3 min read
  • The S&P 500 has generated 27.39% over the past year as the market rebounded in 2023 following a down year.
  • AMD's turnaround has been scripted by Lisa Su, who took over the reins of the company in 2014.
It’s that time of year we celebrate women and their successes, and more importantly the difference they make to the world in their own inimitable way. In the corporate realm, many women have ascended to the highest echelons of power, reshaping industries and leaving indelible marks on their companies.

But just how successful they have been? Assuming the performance of the stock as a proxy for their success, here’s a look at how women CEOs of the biggest corporations have fared over the past year.

Women At Helm: It’s heartening for me as one of their kind to see the successes of many women head honchos. As someone who covers tech and electric vehicles, I do not have to look beyond my beat to find inspiration. Someone like Dr. Lisa Su of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD turned around the fortunes of the chipmaker, which before she assumed reins was a distant second to Intel. The significance of her visionary leadership and direction has had a big role in the turnaround of the Santa Clara, California-based company.

Hard data, however, points out that women’s representation is still underwhelming. Women CEOs of S&P 500 companies numbered only 41 or 8.2% of the S&P 500 companies in 2023, an article on the Harvard Law School Forum said, citing data from Catalyst. The article mentions three potential reasons for the under-representation – potential differences in skills between male and female CEOs,  restricted female labor supply and board preferences.

Citing data from executive placement firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas, Research.com said the highest representation of female CEOs is in the apparel industry (67%), followed by retail (42%), financial services (24.5%) and food (23%).

Here’s A Look At One-Year Returns From Female-helmed Companies:

S&P 500 CompaniesCEOsShares Acquired With
$1,000 Investment
(as of March 6, 2023)		Dollar Value Of
Holding
(by March 7, 2024)		Return
(in %)
AMDLisa Su12.32$2,604.49160.45%
Arista NetworksJayshree Ullal7.01$2,009.26100.93%
AccentureJulie Sweet3.77$1,457.1245.71%
Vertex PharmaReshma Kewalramani3.43$1,407.7940.78%
Progressive Corp.Tricia Griffith6.92$1,356.2935.63%
CelaneseLori Ryerkerk8.52$1,334.7533.48%
Ross StoresBarbara Rentler9$1,314.4331.44%
CDWChristine Leahy4.99$1,237.8623.79%
OracleSafra Catz11.31$1,295.8520.59%
General DynamicsPhebe Novakovic4.4$1,201.4520.15%
TapestryJoanne Crevoiserat23.98$1,125.1512.52%
ZoetisKristin Peck5.95$1,079.457.95%
NasdaqAdena Friedman18.13$1,071.977.20%
CloroxLinda Rendle6.79$1,045.204.52%
Duke EnergyLynn Good10.89$1,304.303.43%
Best BuyCorie Barry12.76$1,014.931.49%
Regency CentersLisa Palmer16.39$1,007.050.71%
Occidental PetroleumVicki Hollub16.47$1,005.270.53%
Franklin ResourcesJenny Johnson35.82$1,000.720.07%
PG&EPatricia Poppe59.77$991.63-0.84%
Northrop GrummanKathy Warden2.16$986.98-1.30%
General MotorsMary Barra25$983.75-1.63%
VentasDebra Cafaro21.28$926.38-7.36%
UPSCarol Tomé5.59$857.28-14.27%
HersheyMichele Buck4.26$820.88-17.91%

It has to be noted here that the investment returns are not comparable across these companies as they belong to several sectors and industries.

Accordingly, their advantages and challenges may have differed. Su, named AMD CEO in 2014, has generated the highest return among the S&P 500 CEOs. This does not come off as a surprise as techs led the market recovery in 2023 following a bearish year for stocks in 2020.

In the same period, the S&P 500 has generated 27.39%. Seven of the CEOs we discussed have generated above-average returns for investors.

In premarket trading, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY climbed 0.16% to $514.81, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image made via photos on Wikimedia Commons and Flickr

