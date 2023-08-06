Buffett's Apple Bet To Rake In A Windfall — Here's How Much Berkshire Will Likely To Make In Dividend Income

Apple, Inc. APPL and Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. BRK BRK reported their quarterly results last week, and the former's strong second-quarter run boosted the latter's investment gains.

Berkshire also stands to reap a windfall in the form of dividends from its Apple investment.

The tech giant announced a common stock dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on Aug. 17, to shareholders on record as of Aug. 14.

Berkshire's 13F for the first quarter released in May showed that it held 915,560,382 Apple shares with a market value of $150.98 billion. The stock accounted for 46.4% of Berkshire's equity portfolio.

Berkshire's 10-Q report for the second quarter showed that the fair value of its Apple investment is $177.6 billion, up from $151 billion in the previous quarter.

This increase in fair value could be due to the spike in Apple's stock price or to additional shares accumulated in the quarter. Cupertino's stock gained 18% during the second quarter. Incidentally, the fair value of Apple holdings increased by a similar magnitude between the first and second quarters.

Assuming Berkshire's Apple stake in terms of the number of shares was held unchanged at 915,560,382 in the second quarter, the Buffett-led company will rake in a dividend of $219.74 million.

Apple ended Friday’s session at $181.99, down 4.80%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

