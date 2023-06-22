Here's How Much Warren Buffett Donated To Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation In His $4.63B Philanthropy Largesse

Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK BRK Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has announced a donation of about $4.63 billion in the form of the company's stock to different foundations of which nearly $3.54 billion has been donated to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

Berkshire said in a statement that Buffett has converted 9,129 Class A shares of Berkshire into 13,693,500 Class B shares in order to donate 13,693,432 shares to five foundations.

Of this, over 10.45 million shares have been donated to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which at Wednesday's closing price, amounts to nearly $3.54 billion. Berkshire Class B shares closed at $338.61 on Wednesday.

Berkshire said 1,045,300 shares have been donated to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation and 731,708 shares to each of the Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Buffett's Statement: Buffett said in a statement that the mathematics of the lifetime commitments to the five foundations are interesting. "The schedule for annual grants was made on June 26, 2006, and has since been supplemented by significant grants to four of the five recipients. When originally made, I owned 474,998 Berkshire A shares worth about $43 billion and those shares represented more than 98% of my net worth," he stated.

The investor also stated that the five foundations have received Berkshire B shares that had a value when received of about $50 billion, which was substantially more than his entire net worth in 2006. "I have no debts and my remaining A shares are worth about $112 billion, well over 99% of my net worth," he said.

