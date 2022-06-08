Looking To Manage Your SME Clients More Efficiently? This Company Says It Could Help

Photo by Avel Chuklanov on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The competitive nature of today’s business environment, coupled with the emergence of demanding customers who always expect rapid solutions, has arguably made it critical for businesses to develop deeper relationships with their customers.

Account management has reportedly strong ties to customer success— when account management suffers, businesses are hindered from developing strong customer relationships. Account managers can help resolve customer conflicts and provide seamless communications with sales teams so the customer has the best experience.

The Greatest Benefit With Outsourcing Services?

Probably one of the highest goals of any business is to reduce operating costs, and one of the drivers of those costs is labor. A recent study shows that labor contributes up to 70% of the total business costs. As the world recovers from the economic tension triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses are looking for ways to manage their labor costs with outsourcing as a potential option.

One customer experience (CX) provider thinks businesses can improve efficiencies by outsourcing account managers. Singapore-based TDCX Inc., which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange last October, provides digital customer service and has reported making strides in the account manager outsourcing market — a $92.5 billion global industry.

Targeting Small- And Medium-Sized Businesses

As economies around the world start roaring back to life, small- and medium-sized businesses are also restarting their growth plans. These businesses are a critical engine for the global economy and are an important business segment. However, given the large numbers of SMEs globally, it can be difficult for companies to provide account managers to cater to the needs of SMEs. This is where TDCX says it comes in.

To help companies such as leading digital advertising platforms better engage SMEs, TDCX’s team of account managers become an extension of the company. In doing so, TDCX helps its clients to build relationships with the SME clients and in turn, drive sales.

TDCX says its account managers help clients acquire new customers, build their loyalty and turn them into regular customers. The company helps its clients achieve the best customer outcomes by leveraging technology, human intelligence, and its global presence.

The company's large footprints, particularly in Asia, reportedly make it a trusted partner for its clients in fintech, gaming, technology, social media, e-commerce, travel, and hospitality.

