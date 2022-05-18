American Manganese Delivers NMC-811 Cathode Precursor From Recycled Lithium-ion Battery Material

May 17, 2022 - Surrey, BC TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: 2AM

Highlights:

NMC-811 cathode precursor delivered to active collaborators in North America, Europe, and Asia

Recycled material to be third-party analyzed and battery performance tested

Internal analysis indicates product specifications are within desired industry range

NMC-811 cathode precursor recycled and upcycled from electric vehicle black mass

American Manganese Inc. ("AMY" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced and environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery cathode recycling-upcycling, is pleased to provide an update on its technology and partnership development strategy.

American Manganese has produced and delivered NMC-811 (nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cathode precursor material samples to its active third-party collaborators in North America, Europe, and Asia. The feedstock material for the cathode precursor was black mass originating from waste electric vehicle batteries.

The cathode precursor a high-value and specifically engineered material that commonly contains nickel, cobalt, and manganese, which turns into a cathode with the addition of lithium. The cathode precursor material will be independently analyzed and built into battery cells to benchmark against cathode precursors from virgin mined materials. AMY's internal analysis indicates that the cathode precursor specifications are within desired industry ranges.

"We are maintaining an active collaboration with players in the growing battery industry with our continuous lab-scale research, while we work in parallel to prepare our demonstration plant for scaled-up and continuous operation," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We believe our lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technology enables a circular solution for the battery supply chain, and we aim to strengthen our relationship with the various collaborators.”

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on recycling and upcycling lithium-ion battery waste into high-value battery cathode materials, using its closed-loop RecycLiCo™ process. With minimal processing steps and over 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the upcycling process creates valuable lithium-ion battery materials for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

About American Manganese Inc.

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com



www.americanmanganeseinc.com

www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.