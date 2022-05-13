QQQ
CurrencyWorks To Host Q1 Results & Shareholder Update Call

by DraganFly
May 13, 2022 8:46 AM | 1 min read

Los Angeles, CA. May 13, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), CWRKCWRK, an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, announced today that it will host a shareholder update call on May 18, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. PDT / 4:15 p.m. EDT.

The shareholder update call will be facilitated by CurrencyWorks’ Chairman, Cameron Chell, who will provide a general corporate update on the Company’s current projects and customers and address pre-submitted and live chat questions. Swapan Kakumanu, CurrencyWorks’ Chief Financial Officer, will provide a review of the financials for Q1 2022 and also address pre-submitted and live chat questions.

Registration for the call can be done here.

The Company will answer pre-submitted questions at the conclusion of prepared remarks. Investors are asked to submit their questions to: rolly.bustos@currencyworks.io.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. CWRKCWRK is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

Media Contact:
Arian Hopkins
arian@currencyworks.io 

Company Contact:
Bruce Elliott, President
Phone: 424-570-9446
Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io 

