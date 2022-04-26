QQQ
Green Farming: The Company Bringing Pathogen Free, Sustainable Fertilizers To Light

by Jacinta Sherris
April 26, 2022 9:16 AM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Marc Hazout, CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp SNRG, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access this Earth Day on April 22nd, 2022. 

SusGlobal Energy is a renewable energy biotechnology company with a portfolio of revolutionary organic fertilizers that are both pathogen free and sustainable.

Watch the full interview here. 

Photo by Dan Meyers on Unsplash

